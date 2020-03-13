Kelly Clarkson pushes Las Vegas Strip opener to July

Kelly Clarkson referred to the shut down of her daytime talk show on Thursday when announcing her Las Vegas schedule shift Friday on Twitter.

Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sept. 22, 2018. (John Salangsang/Invision/­AP)

Kelly Clarkson has pushed her “Invincible” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood back to July. The 16-show series was to open April 1, continuing with four shows through April 11.

Clarkson’s new opening dates are July 29 and 31. She’s also booked select dates in August and September.

Clarkson referred to the shutdown of her daytime talk show on Thursday when announcing her Las Vegas schedule shift Friday on Twitter:

“Out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, ‘Invincible,’ Until July … I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.