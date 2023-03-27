Kelly Clarkson restarts Las Vegas Strip residency

Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Shaquille O'Neal and Kelly Clarkson are shown at "The Event," a benefit concert for the Shaq Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

The Summer of Clarkson shall be celebrated on the Strip.

Superstar recording artist and TV talk-show host Kelly Clarkson mixes it up with “Chemistry” at the freshly renamed Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 10-show residency runs July 28-29, and for eight dates Aug. 2-19.

All shows are listed at 8 p.m.; tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday (go to ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas for info).

Paired with the Bakkt Theater rebrand at Zappos Theater, Kelly Clarkson is expected to headline the venue. Her “Invincible” series was announced at Zappos in November 2019, KO’d by COVID. Looks for dates this year in a place that is already popping. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) March 24, 2023

Clarkson was prepped for such a run 3½ years ago. Her “Invincible” residency was announced in November 2019 before COVID-19 pushed back those plans. Clarkson most recently performed on stage in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2021, at “The Event,” Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala, dinner and concert. Shaq burst into Clarkson’s duet for an unbilled (and seemingly, unrehearsed) duet of “Since You’ve Been Gone.”

The announcement follows buzz around the Strip last week that Clarkson was due to perform an extended series at then-Zappos Theater. As is the case with most Vegas extended engagements, Clarkson’s show is custom-produced for its host theater.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas,” Clarkson said in a news release. “The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do.”

She continued, “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own.”

