Lady A, Gary Clark, Little Big Town in Virgin Hotels’ headlining lineup

Lady A plays The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in September. The band previously headlined as Lady Antebelllum at the Pearl in 2018.

Little Big Town headlines at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in December. (AEG Presents)

Lady A is shown during the band's residency at Pearl Concert Theater in 2018. (Denise Truscello)

Lady A is among the first headliners at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Alysse Gafkjen)

Primus is among the first headliners at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (AEG Presents)

Gary Clark is among he first headliners at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (AEG Presents)

A look at a suite at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Andrew Miller)

A look at the GA section of The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Andrew Miller)

It’s been a while since Lady A played Las Vegas. Long enough that the last time the band headlined the city, it was under its original name, in a venue that is not currently open, and its next Vegas venue was known as The Joint.

As it is, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley are back at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sept. 25. Lady A, which dropped its Lady Antebellum name in 2019, most recently played Vegas over 16 shows at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms in 2018.

Rock-blues artist Gary Clark Jr., leads off the fall lineup at The Theater (the refurbished Joint) on Sept. 11. Lady A’s “What a Song Can Do” tour follows, then it’s vocalist, songwriter and producer Porter Robinson (Sept. 30); the rapper Russ on Oct. 8 Dropkick Murphys with Rancid on Oct. 15, Machine Gun Kelly on Oct. 16, art-rock greats Primus on Oct. 25 and Colombian reggaeton and Latin singer Karol G. on Nov. 6.

Those shows leads to what is expected to be strong draw during the National Finals Rodeo with Little Big Town on Dec. 3-4. Journey is also expected to perform six shows in December.

Tickets and information on all shows are available at 10 a.m. Friday at virginhotelslv.com and AXS.com. There are more dates in the near and distant future, of course, at the refreshed venue.

“It feels great to be announcing the first wave of live entertainment for The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. We’re looking forward to welcoming each of these exceptional artists, as well as their fans, back to the entertainment capital of the world,” AEG Presents Las Vegas Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds said in a series of statements from entertainment execs. “Partnering with Virgin Hotels and JC Hospitality was a no-brainer and we are thrilled to be part of such a sensational new property.”

“Entertainment is one of the most critical elements to the resort for creating activation,” Virgin Hotels owner JC Hospitality COO Gary Scott said. “Partnering with AEG Presents to manage, operate and book the Theater was an easy decision as we have a long history with AEG. We combined our two world-class brands and will welcome back live entertainment to Las Vegas and introduce Las Vegas to Virgin Hotels.”

“Crafting the initial lineup for The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has been an exciting and rewarding experience as we make the long-awaited return to live music,” AEG Presents Las Vegas Senior Talent Booker Candace Mandracia said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to bringing world-class talent to this beautiful and dynamic venue, and we have many more exciting acts to announce soon.”

Virgin Hotels marked its formal opening, dubbed “Unstoppable Weekend,” Thursday through Sunday. Christina Aguilera, Flo Rida and Mix Master Mike headed up an opening-night performance at The Theater. Deadmau5 closed the party Sunday at Élia Beach Club. The resort’s first resident show, “27,” continues to play 24 Oxford, the former Vinyl live-entertainment venue.

