96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars announce release time for new single

Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las V ...
Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
More Stories
Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto on the field during a halftime ceremony during an NFL game ...
Raiders to pay tribute to Hall of Famer before Cowboys game
Flavor Flav cheers the U.S. team during a women's water polo Group B preliminary match between ...
Flavor Flav offers bronze clock to Olympian stripped of medal
This Las Vegas Strip headliner is booked for New Year’s Eve
International burlesque star reopening at chic Las Vegas Strip club
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 10:42 am
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 11:50 am

The Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars single and video is upon us, and this tune has a western flair.

“Die With a Smile” is due for release at 9 p.m. Pacific time Thursday, with the superstars posting that message on their social media accounts.

Mars is on stage tonight at Intuit Dome in L.A., where buzz is the two will premiere the song.

Gaga posted, WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7 … “DIE WITH A SMILE” a duet with @Bruno Mars … Song and video tonight at 9 pm PT.” there is a link to the single on her X post.

The superstars are shown in country western-designed, powder-blue outfits, Gaga in a large red neckerchief and Mars wearing a white cowboy hat and red button-down shirt.

“LG7” is Gaga’s upcoming album. She also co-stars in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, due Oct. 5. Mars resumes his residency run at Dolby Live on Wednesday, and is also lording over the swanky nightclub The Pinky Ring at Bellagio.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Are these Strip headliners teaming up for a new song?
recommend 2
This Las Vegas Strip headliner is booked for New Year’s Eve
recommend 3
Lady Gaga cracks top-10, but Celine is still Vegas resident queen
recommend 4
Flavor Flav has the feels: He says Olympian deserves bronze honor
recommend 5
Adele: After Las Vegas, ‘I want a big break’
recommend 6
Celine Dion at Olympics? Singer in Paris as comeback talk intensifies