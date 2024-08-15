Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars announce release time for new single

Bruno Mars is on stage tonight at Intuit Dome in L.A., where buzz is he and Lady Gaga will premiere the song.

Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars single and video is upon us, and this tune has a western flair.

“Die With a Smile” is due for release at 9 p.m. Pacific time Thursday, with the superstars posting that message on their social media accounts.

Mars is on stage tonight at Intuit Dome in L.A., where buzz is the two will premiere the song.

Gaga posted, WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7 … “DIE WITH A SMILE” a duet with @Bruno Mars … Song and video tonight at 9 pm PT.” there is a link to the single on her X post.

The superstars are shown in country western-designed, powder-blue outfits, Gaga in a large red neckerchief and Mars wearing a white cowboy hat and red button-down shirt.

“LG7” is Gaga’s upcoming album. She also co-stars in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, due Oct. 5. Mars resumes his residency run at Dolby Live on Wednesday, and is also lording over the swanky nightclub The Pinky Ring at Bellagio.

