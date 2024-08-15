Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars premiere, perform new single

The Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars single and video is upon us, and this tune has a Western flair. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars single and video is upon us, and the duo have already premiered the song live.

“Die With a Smile” was released at t 9 p.m. Pacific time Thursday, with the superstars performing the song at premiere of Intuit Dome in L.A., the new home of the L.A. Clippers. Gaga arrived late in the set for her unannounced but anticipated appearance.

The crowd, which experienced lengthy delays after an snag with online ticketing, went wild.

The song quickly topped the iTunes music charts. Its video evokes a 1970s country vibe, with the superstars donning country western-designed, powder-blue outfits, Gaga in a large red neckerchief and tall blond wig, and Mars wearing a white cowboy hat and red button-down shirt.

Comparisons to Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner (tip of the Resistol to Billboard for that) are spot-on. The country sensibility is off set by a distinct soul sound; this song could have been on “An Evening With Silk Sonic” or any Mars release.

The video shows a Grand Ole Opry-fashioned stage with Mars playing an electric guitar and Gaga at the keys. The opening line, from Mars: “I just woke from a dream/You and I had to say goodbye/I don’t know what it all means/Since I survived I realized/Wherever you go I will follow/Because nobody’s promised tomorrow.”

The news release for the song notes it is the first collaboration between the two superstars. A “timeless ballad,” the tune is Gaga’s first new music since 2021, and Mars’ first since ‘22. The release goes on to boast, ”Between them, they have sold a staggering 300M records worldwide, with a combined 13 singles that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.”

Both have also headlined residency productions at Dolby Live. Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” ended in July, but she has promised she will be back. Mars returns to the Strip on Tuesday night.

Gaga posted, WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7 … “DIE WITH A SMILE” a duet with @Bruno Mars … Song and video tonight at 9 pm PT.” There is a link to the single on her X post.

“LG7” is Gaga’s upcoming album. Her message indicates the single will not be on that release.

She also co-stars in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, due Oct. 5. Mars is also lording over the swanky nightclub The Pinky Ring at Bellagio, where the party hops until after 1 a.m.

