68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Lady Gaga praises ‘forever hero’ friend in plea to find dogs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
A French bulldog sits near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was ...
A French bulldog sits near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. ...
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav are shown in the superstar's Twitter post from Friday, Feb. 26 ...
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav are shown in the superstar's Twitter post from Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (@LadyGaga Twitter)

Lady Gaga has made a personal plea for the return of her two French bulldogs stolen in a street shooting in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. She also praised her friend Ryan Fischer, who was walking those pets, saying, “You’re forever a hero.”

Gaga posted on her social-media pages Friday, “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us.”

Fischer, well-liked in the Lady Gaga camp, is expected to make a full recovery. His family issued an update on his condition to national media:

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the Fischer family said in a statement. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

The family also showed gratitude to Gaga, saying, “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

Gaga is a recurring headliner at Park MGM and is expected to announce the return of her residency by the end of the year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
2
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
3
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
4
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
5
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.