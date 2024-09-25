Lady Gaga’s album due this week — but what about Las Vegas?

Lady Gaga has a new movie, a new album, and holds the cards for a return to Las Vegas.

Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera, from left, Lady Gaga and Pietrangelo Buttafuoco pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Caption: (L to r) JOAQUIN PHOENIX as Arthur Fleck and LADY GAGA as Lee Quinzel in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/™ & © DC Comics

Lady Gaga poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' at the hotel Cipriani during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga, left, and Joaquin Phoenix pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' at the hotel Cipriani during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga’s next album, “Harlequin,” is due out Friday. The release is a companion to the upcoming film “Joker: Folie à Deux” and encompasses a lucky 13 tracks.

But there is no indication of what this activity means to her plans in Las Vegas.

Gaga has stated from the stage at Dolby Live that she will be back in a residency production. She told the crowd in her final weekend of “Jazz + Piano” performances, “When we come back, we hope you’ll come back. We’ll have a whole new show for you.”

Ears perked, eyes widened, especially from the Gaga orchestra. Many of those players are Las Vegas musicians. Gaga has a rich history of performances at the Park MGM theater, 72 concerts combined with “J+P” and “Enigma.” MGM Resorts International is her Vegas residency home.

But there is no promise of a return to Dolby Live, or the jazz format, going forward. Nothing is signed, making Gaga a free agent in Las Vegas.

The Sphere has risen, balloon-like, in speculation about Gaga’s Las Vegas options. The entity Online Betting Guide (OLBG) has listed Gaga as a 2/1 betting favorite to be the next announced headliner at the bulbous wonder.

The platform also reports Gaga has a 33-percent chance of headlining Sphere next year. This is all for entertainment purposes, and (likely) idle chitchat.

Sphere officials have kept with their usual response to questions about upcoming headliners. A company rep says,“We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

MGM Resorts would obviously love to keep Gaga on their entertainment roster. Her combined “Jazz + Piano” and “Enigma” productions are No. 8 all-time among residency productions in Las Vegas. Gaga’s two shows grossed $110,041,261, selling 376,652 tickets, averaging 5,231 sold per night, with an average ticket price of $292.16.

That translates into MGM Resort execs’ eyeballs spinning with dollar signs.

In this mix, Sphere Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan said in his company’s most recent earnings call last month to look for a female artist to be announced as the next Sphere headliner.

“The interesting thing about the Eagles shows that you might have noticed, is that they basically play on for two weeks, and then they go off for two weeks,” Dolan said. “… It’s likely that we will fill in the two weeks that they’re not playing with another high-profile, premier-time act, probably with a woman.

“That’s as much as I’m gonna say about that.”

The Eagles break for two weeks after this weekend, returning Oct. 11-12. It’s very unlikely someone of Lady Gaga’s prominence would have a show ready to move in for two weeks in that timeline.

But the list of superstars who can sustain multiple shows at Sphere, artistically and financially, is short. Lady Gaga is on it.

What is clear is the “Paparazzi” singer has multiple options on the Strip. I would favor advancing the jazz format, which is unlike any show anywhere. But the headliner’s latest effort is pop-related, and it is significant that her significant other/fiance, Michael Polansky, is encouraging her to take a path back to pop.

A show at Sphere, of course, would be something special. But we expect more of the “Harlequin” co-star in ‘25. The “Joker” sidekick is holding all the cards.

Wilsons for two

Heart has announced a second date on their restarted “Royal Flush Tour” at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. Pencil in March 1, following the original Feb. 28 date for the tours relaunch.

The legendary rock band founded and fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson was forced from the schedule in July, because of Ann Wilson’s cancer treatment. Heart had originally been scheduled to play BleauLive Theater on Dec. 15.

Scorpions at (what!) 60

The band that once said, “Don’t want to find out! Just want to get out! Blackout!” is celebrating its 60th anniversary at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort for five dates from Feb. 27-March 11 (tickets on sale to the public 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com; go to The-Scorpions.com/RockZone for pre-sale intel).

Frontman Klaus Meine said in a statement (edited for effect), “We’re gonna sting yaaaa!!!” Righteous.

Wayne, Mars, Flav, etc.

Monday was a typically shining night on the scene in VegasVille. I caught up with Wayne Newton at Monday’s Dark at The Space, where Mr. Las Vegas took part in the show’s Road Case Conversation segment. Emcee and venue founder Mark Shunock and Mondays Dark entertainment director Paige Strafella retraced Newton’s history in Vegas.

Shunock wants to post these conversations on the Space’s website by the end of the year, a noble idea.

Newton also smiled when told yours truly was hitting the Tom Jones show at Encore Theater on Saturday. Jones is among the few remaining headliners to hearken to Newton’s early days on the Strip. “Tom Jones!” Newton said. “That is great.”

Newton continues his own performances at Flamingo, where he appeared Monday before dropping into The Space.

I then rolled into The Pinky Ring at Bellagio, having been tipped off about this dazzling young hip-hop ensemble OMA. The guys from the U.K. spin through the sounds of the ‘90s and 2000s. Mars is a major supporter, which is why he was in the club on a rare Monday night before taking off for a tour swing through Brazil.

I once more ran into Flavor Flav near the entrance, having just seen him Saturday night at iHeartRadio Music Festival. Flav was clad splendidly in U.S. Olympic gear, including his bejeweled clock necklace. He waded to the stage for five minutes of fury, His callback “You say Bruno! I say Mars!” lit the place up.

Mars and Gaga have a hit with “Die With a Smile,” and Flav lives with one.

Cool Hang Alert

Turning to a hang with a musical theater flavor, Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor’s latest project, “The House on Watch Hill,” opens for previews at 7 p.m. Friday at Vegas Theatre Company in the Arts District.

This is a coming-of-age yarn about a gang of misfits (not the OMA band) bent on building the greatest haunted house the neighborhood has known. The story takes place in the summer of ’84, and the production is punctuated by an ’80s-inspired score and live band.

VTC Artistic Director Daz Weller directs. Oberacker previewed a number at The Composers Showcase on Wednesday at Myron’s. It is worth a look-see; go to theatre.vegas for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.