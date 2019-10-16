Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ bike, Brian Newman series revving up

Column fave Brian Newman is back in his “After Dark” series at NoMad Restaurant. The spirited trumpet practitioner, vocalist and bandleader is set for 20 dates through Dec. 30.

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman perform at Park Theater on Sunday, June 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Gaga's bandleader Brian Newman, shown in his "After Dark" show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM, has added 20 dates from October through December. (Anthony Newman)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Moneyline Sports Bar & Book at Park MGM. This is where you can devour a cheeseburger at Side Betty Grill, make a wager at a fully functional sports book, and also take in some live music at nighttime.

It has it all, I say as I have a fizzywater and virgin mojito and watch sport commentators shout at each other on FS1.

Across the casino floor, Park Theater is prepping for the return of Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” dual residency, kicking off anew on Thursday night. Haus of Gaga exhibit space is curtained off at the moment as a fresh set of Gaga items are being displayed in time for her return Thursday.

The superstar’s motorcycle from the 2012-13 “Born This Way” tour is expected to be displayed. Social-media posts show what looks like that bike as a tease to the reopening.

The 1,600-square-foot space sells some retail items, too, but it’s primarily a museum-type walking attraction of Gaga’s more stage outfits, props and accessories — the bodysuit she wore for “Paparazzi” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, the Versace gown she donned at the inaugural ball for President Obama in 2013, the custom Alexander McQueen lace gown worn in the Alejandro music video and the cigarette glasses from her 2009 “Telephone” video.

I hope they keep the Meat Dress up, in a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Column fave Brian Newman also is back in his “After Dark” series, set for 11 p.m. Thursday at NoMad Restaurant. The spirited trumpet practitioner, vocalist and bandleader is set for 20 dates through Dec. 30.

Keeping with his variety theme in this residency, Newman’s burlesque-performing wife, Angie Pontani, joins the show Oct. 25 and plans to perform through the existing dates. Vocalists Ariana Savalas and Jaclyn McSpadden, both of Postmodern Jukebox, and sax great/singer Michael Lington plan to join the late-night scene.

The Newman show is a genuine throwback to the raging Louis Prima/Keely Smith/Sam Butera lounge era in Vegas, but for one crucial distinction: It is a ticketed show, and it ain’t cheap. Prices fluctuate but start at about $60 for GA; $150 or more for VIP.

But it is an event like no other, and Gaga herself lit the place up a few times during Newman’s first run. She enjoys a stiff Jameson as she duets with Newman on “Just a Gigolo,” among other standards.

Newman and Gaga have referred to the room as “The Library,” for David Rockefeller’s 25,000-book collection stacked along the walls. But anyone caught reading will be asked to take the mic for some slam poetry. That, or be tossed. Come to party.

