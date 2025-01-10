Las Vegas company pledges $1M, room discount in LA wildfires support

MGM Resorts is offering $1 million and a 35-percent room discount for those impacted by the wildfires.

Las Vegas Strip hospitality company MGM Resorts International is pledging $1 million to relief efforts to the fires in the Los Angeles area.

In a move to be announced Friday morning, MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra informed MGM employees of the support effort.

“In the wake of devastating loss and unimaginable tragedy resulting from wildfires burning out of control in Southern California, MGM Resorts is pledging today a $1 million philanthropic donation in support of relief efforts,” Chopra wrote in a company-wide e-mail. “Our Company’s funds will be allocated to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.”

MGM Resorts is also matching all donations from employees to relief efforts through the company’s giving portal.

MGM Resorts is also offering a 35-percent room discount for those impacted by the wildfires, based on availability. The company is ensuring flexibility for any cancellations because of disrupted travel plans.

“We are also in active touch with our employees who are located in California to ensure their safety and well-being, along with their loved ones,” Chopra wrote.

The Strip’s predominant resort corporation, MGM Resorts operates Bellagio, Ara, Vdara, the Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, W Las Vegas, Four Seasons, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

