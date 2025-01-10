LA power outages cause gas pipeline to Las Vegas to be shut down

A fuel pipeline that connects Las Vegas to a major oil refinery was closed Wednesday and remains shut down because of power outages related to fires in Los Angeles.

Customers fuel up at the Maverick gas station on East Tropical Parkway on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A fuel pipeline that connects the Las Vegas market to a major oil refinery in Southern California has been closed since just before noon Wednesday and remains shut down because of power outages related to fires in Los Angeles.

The shutdown involves Kinder Morgan Inc.’s SFPP West and 566-mile CalNev pipeline system, which ships gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Los Angeles refineries and marine terminals through 14-inch and 8-inch diameter pipelines that originate in Colton, California, and stretch to terminals in Barstow, California, and Las Vegas.

#UPDATE: LVMPD is taking proactive steps to ensure we remain prepared to serve our community effectively. As part of these precautions, we are fueling our vehicles due to a temporary fuel pipeline interruption linked to the California fires. We want to reassure you that there… pic.twitter.com/3ufjKSFwkh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 10, 2025

A spokeswoman said the restoration of power, whenever it occurs, would allow the pipeline to again function. She said she did not know exactly what the shut down meant for the flow of products.

Clark County officials advised that Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office is working on the matter.

“As a result of the fires in California, Clark County Emergency Management is aware of potential impacts to the fuel line servicing Southern Nevada. While we work with our public safety and regional partners to better understand this issue, Governor Lombardo and his team are working directly with California to mitigate any potential impact to fuel supply,” Clark County spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

A post on X by the Metropolitan Police Department advised motorists not to panic about the gas situation.

“We encourage everyone to stay informed through reliable sources and avoid unnecessary panic or misinformation,” the post said. “Together, we can ensure our community remains calm and prepared.”

In February 2023, the pipeline was closed for about a week after 205 gallons of gas leaked from the above-ground pipeline. The leak was detected at a pumping station in Long Beach, California. Lombardo declared a state of emergency at the time, advising motorists not to panic, but some motorists rushed to area gas stations to fill up, causing long lines at many retail locations.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.