Las Vegas Lights set fire to Antonio Brown jersey in ticket discount

Antonio Brown has helped fire up a ticket discount for Wednesday’s Las Vegas Lights soccer game.

The United Soccer League franchise is offering an 84% discount for its game against Phoenix Rising at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cashman Stadium. A video on the @lvlightsfc Twitter and Instagram account shows a Lights jersey with “Brown” and No. 84 on the back being set aflame.

The team announced the “fire sale” on its official website and Twitter and Instagram pages: “To celebrate the departure of #84 Antonio Brown from Las Vegas’ newest professional sports team (Go Raiders!), Lights FC is proud to offer 84% off tickets to our home match this Wednesday (September 11th, 2019)!!”

# 8️⃣4️⃣❄🦶 left the #RAIDERS … now it's 84% off our ticket prices in this FIRE 🔥🔥🔥 SALE for Wednesday's game!!!! We guarantee you can't catch 🅰️🅱️etter deal anywhere else!!! #VegasSupportsVegas #GoRaiders #MNF 🎟: https://t.co/3m4sXMikJH pic.twitter.com/pS1g80nO8b — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) September 10, 2019

The team adds the hashtag #VegasSupportsVegas.

The discounted prices run from $2.40 to $6.40. The team says fans can choose any seating levels and it will email tickets prior to the match. “Don’t worry, we’ll make sure your seats are all together. Viva Lights!!”

The Raiders released Brown on Saturday after a tumultuous training camp. The star receiver swiftly signed with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. The Raiders won their opener, 24-16, over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

