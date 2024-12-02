Las Vegas Mayor Goodman joins Chippendales in final weekend

Reveling in her final weekend in office, Mayor Carolyn Goodman posed for photos with the Chippendales.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, middle, is shown with Ryan Kelsey, left and Jayson Michael of the Chippendales at the Opportunity Village Magical Forest tree lighting at Smith Family Campus on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, middle, is shown with Ryan Kelsey, left and Jayson Michael of the Chippendales at the Opportunity Village Magical Forest tree lighting at Smith Family Campus on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is shown with the cast of Chippendales at the Rio at her last public ceremonial appearance on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Surrounded by shirtless dancers at an off-Strip resort, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman made her final ceremonial appearance Friday night.

The performers she honored are ending an era, too.

Goodman showed up backstage at Chippendales at the Rio, delivering the final commemorative key and last proclamation to a Las Vegas production. Goodman commiserated with cast members of the famous dance revue, who would need to “share” the key.

Dance captain Ryan Kelsey, a Las Vegas native, suggested that every Chippendales member take the key for one day, same as how the Stanley Cup is passed around by the NHL champions.

It’s a great idea. It’s also a great way to lose the key.

The ceremony was to recognize the Chipps’ 45-year history overall, with 22 years at the Rio. The troupe closes at the Rio on New Year’s Eve. The show’s attendance has been sagging as marketing dissipated after new owner Dreamscape Companies took over the hotel in October 2023.

The show will return Jan. 14 at Mat Franco Theater at Linq Hotel, owned by Chipps-friendly Caesars Entertainment. The production still needs to sort out its future related to Actors’ Equity Union’s announcement that the dancers plan to unionize.

Goodman will end her 13-year, three-term run as mayor after Wednesday’s City Council meeting, when Shelley Berkley steps in.

From the Rio stage, Kelsey and show host Jayson Michael gifted Goodman a black bowtie, white collar and cuffs, the traditional Chippendales accessory set. These are supposed to be for ex-Mayor Oscar Goodman, who made showgirls and Bombay Sapphire martinis his signature Vegas effects.

Carolyn Goodman has also appeared with the showgirls. But she is especially elated to roll with the Chippendales.

“This is the last one of these for me, and I’m going out with my guys,” the (current) mayor said. “I’ll miss the Chippendales. What do you think I am, stupid?”

A last lighting

Just before sweeping into the Rio, Goodman and Chipps reps Kelsy and Dio Perez appeared at the ceremonial opening of Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest tree lighting at the organization’s Oakey campus. That informal title has gone bye-bye, in favor of the Linda Smith and Christopher Smith Family Campus.

The renaming was announced at the 2023 Camelot gala. The Smith Campus’s permanent sign was formally unveiled Friday.

Linda Smith left O.V. in 2016 after a remarkable 38-year run as its top executive. She led an ongoing, $500 million fundraising effort, doubling it in her work for organizations nationally since.

Smith’s son, Christopher, who was born with Down syndrome, died in 2019 at age 48. His legacy lives on at Opportunity Village. The Magical Forest illuminates the holidays Thursday through Sunday, and starting Dec. 17, every day until Dec. 31, closed Christmas Day.

But wait – there’s more

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie was indeed the first headliner Saturday to play the Route 91 Harvest site since the mass shooting of Oct. 1, 2017.

Phillips and his band played for the “Christmas On The Strip” staff and a bored Santa (and also an elf), but it counts.

Otherwise, it was an opening as soft as sugar cookies for the first-ever festival.

Still to be activated are such promised offerings as: A walking maze made of Christmas trees and lined with lasers and light, snow blowing into the maze, which leads into Santa’s home, where families meet Santa and the elves and can have their Santa photos taken; an area for kids to write letters to Santa, who will have this post box sitting next to him so the elves can review them and get them to Santa in time for Christmas; a synthetic ice-skating rink; food trucks and drinks.

That presentation was not in place Saturday, but Z.B. was, along with free parking and a small taco truck (Chevy Luv?) behind the stage. By Sunday, admission was free for the skating attraction.

Regardless of the in-progress conditions, Phillips said he was happy to bring music to the site during the holidays.

“I was honored to have been asked to be part of this event to help bring positive Vegas energy back to an important spot along Las Vegas Boylevard,” Phlips said Sunday. “I’m eager to see the bright future this real estate has to offer our city. “

The energy of the parcel is a concern by those on site. We have heard that throughout the week, lights have gone on and off unexpectedly, and the power went out completely for a time Saturday night. An official said the rink seemed to move 25 feet during the week, with no human involvement.

What do you do with this intel? Maybe check the electrical connections and the rink measurements and get the party started. Activations are still planned for Thursday, Friday and Dec. 13. The big show is Dec. 14, starring ACM- and CMA-winning artist Jimmie Allen with all the whistles and bells in place.

Great Moments in Social Media

Sphere is showing off an ugly (or in some eyes, beautiful) holiday sweater worn by its yellow-faced emoji. Also, what is likely the world’s largest disco ball, hyping NYE. This image was lifted by Spiegelworld and turned into a makeshift promo for “DiscoShow” at Linq Hotel on the company’s IG story feed.

What works in Vegas

The Docksiders at 1923 Live at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

Kevin Sucher is the skipper of this craft, which has sold out three consecutive weekends (six straight shows) at Noel Bowman’s entertainment hovel. The crew is also featured, if fleetingly, in the new Max doc “Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary.” Mixed reviews on the doc — veteran music Bob Lefsetz reports, “It is pretty terrible.” I confess that I’ve yet to watch it, but no matter, catch The Docksiders.

Cool Hang Alert

Triple shot from the vaunted Italian American Social Club.

The flawless singer and adept songwriter (and also a former rodeo competitor, in his days in Wisconsin) Chadwick Johnson presents “Celebrate Me Home” at 8 p.m. (dinner at 6:30) Thursday.

The aforementioned Zowie Bowie’s “Christmas & Cocktails” show is at 8 p.m. Sunday (dinner 6:30), with Jaime Lynch as guest. A tuxedo for the showman, and also the ZB Showgirls from Chris’ wife, Jennifer Phillips, in this production.

And, the family performance “Sibling Revelry” starring Christine Shebeck with her brothers Jason and Jon Marquez is at 8 p.m. Dec. 10. No dinner for this show, presented on what is usually an off night at IAC. Wait. There are no off nights at IAC. Go to iacvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.