Las Vegas mayor wears Washington Capitals jersey to pay off bet

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is shown wearing a Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin jersey at her office at City Hall on Wednesday, June 21, 2018. (Twitter/@mayoroflasvegas)

The Las Vegas goodie basket Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sending to Washington D.C. Mayor Carolyn Bowser as payoff for the bet the two officials made on the Stanley Cup Final. (City of Las Vegas)

An itchy Alex Ovechkin jersey and a Vegas baby bib marked the end of Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s Stanley Cup Final betting spree.

The mayor paid off her bet with Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday. She wore a Washington Capitals’ No.8 Ovechkin jersey, and sent a Vegas goodie basket back to the nation’s capital. The two mayors made the traditional championship wager prior to the Stanley Cup Final series, won by the Capitals 4 games to 1.

When asked how the Caps’ jersey felt, Goodman said, “It was very itchy.” She wore the sweater throughout the day, including to the City Council meeting. When she posed in the Caps’ colors, Goodman made sure to place a Golden Knights crest next to her “Welcome To Fabulous Carolyn Goodman’s Office” sign at City Hall.

Goodman added a personal touch to the gift basket, a Las Vegas baby bib for Mayor Bowser’s adopted daughter, Miranda Elizabeth. Bowser adopted the infant at birth in March.

Among the other items in the Vegas basket: Oscar Goodman and Carolyn bobble-heads (naturally), a commemorative City of Las Vegas medallion, mayoral casino chips, a Welcome to Las Vegas visor, a small Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and matching cuff links, a martini glass and miniature bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin, Vegas playing cards, regional snacks (including a packet of JoJo’s Jerky) mayoral pencils and pens, and Vegas tote bag, a signed photo, and a letter of congratulations.

A basket of Las Vegas goodies is on its way to @MayorBowser! Hope she enjoys the @jojosjerky, lemon pound cake popcorn and all the other treats! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xpmQ5Edtyk — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 21, 2018

Mayor Bowser’s first public response to all of this was to “like” Mayor Goodman’s photo of the snacks in the basket.

