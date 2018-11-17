Kats

Las Vegas performers Piff, Tape Face, Billy & Emily returning to ‘AGT’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2018 - 5:58 pm
 

The serpent-suited magician who brags of being “The loser of America’s Got Talent” is joining a spinning skating act and a self-muted mime on AGT’s upcoming all-star show.

The Las Vegas performers announced Friday for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” are familiar to anyone who follows entertainment on the Strip: Piff The Magic Dragon of Flamingo’s Bugsy’s Cabaret; the sibling skating act from “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, Billy and Emily England; and Tape Face of his own House of Tape.

That group has been plucked from the Strip to compete in the series, which launches Jan. 7 and will run for seven weeks on NBC, slotted between “The Voice” finale and the next run of “AGT.”

Action actor Terry Crews is the new host, with a returning lineup of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

On Friday, NBC announced the first 25 acts of the field of 50 former finalists. Those who reached the finals of the BBC show “Britain’s Got Talent” are also returning (go to the show’s website for updates).

Though the “AGT” spinoff is promoted as a “Champions” contest, none of those who appear full-time in Vegas have won the show. Two Strip acts lost to ventriloquists who are also on the “Champions” roster: Piff (legal name John Van Der Put) was a finalist in 2015, losing out to eventual titlist Paul Zerdin. The skating Englands raced to the final 10 in 2017, losing to the young puppet master Darci Lynne Farmer.

Tape Face (legal name Sam Wills) was a finalist in 2016, when young vocalist Grace VanderWaal captured the championship. VanderWaal is now 14 and not on the first batch of announced contestants.

As Piff, of course, Van Der Put has turned his “failure” on the show — when he actually outlasted several thousand entertainers who auditioned — to full advantage on the Strip. He’s often said that winning the championship would not have fit with his character’s self-defeating personality.

But now, Van Der Put says, “This time, I’m in it to win it.”

Not for himself, but for his tiny canine sidekick, Mr. Piffles. “He’s 11 years old. Halfway there. And let me tell you, he’s not happy,” Van Der Put texted Friday. “You see, ‘AGT’ changed my life. Success beyond my wildest dreams, my own show in Vegas now extended through 2019, a lovely two-bedroom cave out in Henderson. But Mr. Piffles? He was born to win. He’s got champion written all over him, and do you think he likes seeing Loser plastered all over his face on the I-15? Forget it.”

Other “Champions” with Vegas connections include the consistently funny Zerdin, who headlined for about five weeks in 2015 at what is now Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood; spellbinding magician Shin Lim, the 2018 champ who just headlined the “AGT Live” show at Paris Theater this month and who has said he is in talks for a residency on the Strip; Farmer, for whom fellow ventriloquial champ and Mirage headliner Terry Fator has written material; and British singer Susan Boyle.

Why Boyle? She guest-starred in Donny & Marie’s show at Flamingo in October 2012, so overcome with stage fright she was barely able to sing. But the audience cheered, and also cried.

Moreno’s flurry

Frankie Moreno has released his third CD since September, the Christmas album, “Frankie’s Christmas Party.” It’s a holiday buffet of rearranged classics and Moreno originals. A killer release, this might be Moreno’s best work yet.

In a burst to close the year, Moreno has issued four full albums since August: “Broke Down in Paradise” the brazenly titled, “Future Greatest Hits, Vol. 1,” and “Whiskey, Women & Song” are the others. Up next is the single “Beautiful Girl” and another album, “The Remix Project,” a DJ album of previously issued Moreno songs due for release Dec. 28.

View this post on Instagram

Hammer it … @frankiemoreno @southpointlv

A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on

That’s five albums and a single, a show at Carnegie Hall in New York in October, a full house Thursday to close this year’s run at South Point Showroom (though he’s performing on New Year’s Eve), and a regular schedule at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz since the beginning of August. As Moreno said Friday after listing all this stuff, “It sounds insane to look at that after the fact.”

‘Renegades’ returning

That’s what I’m hearing. Or, at least producer Rich Lenkov of Chicago is attempting to bring back the stage show that originally starred Jose Canseco, Jim McMahon and Terrell Owens and was hosted by Martin Montana at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Montana posted a photo of himself with Lenkov, Canseco and an unnamed individual Friday on his Instagram page. The show is reportedly securing additional funding and targeting a return to a Caesars Entertainment venue early next year.

Griffin gets down

A devastatingly funny man, Eddie Griffin, is moving from The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas to Mandalay Bay Events Center for one performance. Griffin, George Lopez, Cedric “The Entertainer” and D.L. Hughley are performing a stage version of the BET series “The Comedy Get Down” at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday.

Griffin is also cast in the recently released remake of “A Star is Born.” During the L.A. premiere of the film in October, Griffin told the Los Angeles times, “It looks like the pigeon-hole days are over,” said Griffin, who plays a pastor in the film… “Comedians don’t have to just stay in comedy clubs. Actors don’t have to just stay acting. They can actually get behind the camera”

The latter reference was related to Bradley Cooper’s dual roles as co-lead with Lady Gaga, and the film’s director. And, on the topic of blending sensibilities: Griffin has shown he doesn’t pigeon-hole his cocktails, either, mixing tequila and champagne onstage during his shows at SLS.

‘Sugar Sugar’ for Shaffer

Joe Walsh cannot join Paul Shaffer’s show at Caesars Palace as both had hoped on Nov. 30 (Walsh had a previous commitment on the East Coast). Instead, Shaffer is bringing in Ron Dante to join the Shaf-Shifters’ performance at Cleopatra’s Barge. Dante is known as the founder of the cartoon band The Archies, and singer of the 1969 No. 1 hit, “Sugar Sugar.”He’s also a prominent producer, having worked on Barry Manilow’s first nine albums.

And, “Sugar, Sugar” is on the set list for the Nov. 30 show, with Shaffer sure to master Veronica’s keyboard licks.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
North Las Vegas Water Meters
Randy DeVaul shows off the new water meters that the city is installing.
Project 150 Thanksgiving 2018
About 100 volunteers for Project 150 box Thanksgiving meals for high school students and their families in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Three Square’s Maurice Johnson Talks About Food Waste
Three Square’s director of operations Maurice Johnson talks about food waste.
Parade preparation nears completion
Downtown Summerlin prepares for its annual holiday parade.
Clark County Wetlands promotes 2019 Wetland Walker Program
This year the park will be celebrating the Northern Flicker. The program is designed to teach about that bird, and encourage people to visit the Wetlands and walk the same distance the bird migrates each year.
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Entertainment
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like