Kats

Las Vegas Pinball Hall of Fame owner still flipping mad at Elton John

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2018 - 9:02 pm
 

Pinball Hall of Fame operator Tim Arnold still sounds like he’s ready to flip Elton John into the nearest bumper.

In a dispute dating back 15 years, Arnold still says Sir Elton owes him $500. This stems from the original “Red Piano” production at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and the video for the song, “Pinball Wizard.”

Stretching back to 2004, John and famed director and photographer David LaChapelle were developing the show when their investigation led them to the Pinball Hall of Fame. A film crew dropped in on Arnold, founder of the museum on East Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road, after hearing the attraction was home to a vintage 1976 Capt. Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy pinball machine.

The same machine that shows Elton John playing pinball. A real find. The six-member video team used a 35-mm film camera to gather footage in the business. The result was a wildly entertaining video played at The Colosseum as John performed “Pinball Wizard.”

But all these years later, Arnold is still reading “TILT” because (as he has long claimed), he was promised $500 and tickets to one of Elton’s shows at Caesars Palace. This was supposed to be the payment, a mere pittance, for use of the museum.

Elton closed his second run, “The Million Dollar Piano,” in May. Arnold never saw him perform. He was not paid the $500, either, he still maintains today.

“I offered to settle this like a man, in the squared circle, a cage match, one round, winner takes all,” Arnold said Tuesday afternoon. “But did I ever get paid? Did I ever see Sir Elton in a show? Hell, no.”

Arnold had also specified the venue where he would wrestle Elton — the air-conditioned confines of Cobo Arena, the venue in Detroit that was famous for its professional wrestling spectacles.

“I can still out-fix ya, and I can still out-fight ya,” the 62-year-old Arnold said. “You don’t want any part of this.”

He didn’t specify what “this” is.

Similar to the Capt. Fantastic machine after dumping a quarter in the slot, this tale came to light once more this week. Arnold has made plans to move the Hall of Fame to a 176-acre parcel on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard, next to the 65,000-square-foot Harley Davidson dealership, and across from Bali Hai Golf Club and the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.

Arnold picked up the land at auction for $4.6 million (far less than the original asking price of $6.9 million) and plans to relocate his attraction in the next 18 months to two years. Arnold owns and maintains 1,000 machines, including 800 in storage because his current 8,000-square-foot building can’t house them all.

About a decade ago, Arnold was concerned there would be no one capable of maintaining the machines, or who would share his passion for pinball games and culture. He now has a staff who can tinker with the machines, and who can run the operation — though as he says, “Whenever a person who starts a museum leaves or dies, 90-percent of the time, the museum dies, too.”

But he’s optimistic. “I own the market for people who drive to Las Vegas in passenger cars looking for (stuff) to do. They will be glad to find us near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, and next to a giant Harley Davidson shop.”

He’s less excited when talking about that disputed $500. As the original pinball wizard says, “My offer to settle this stands: Step into the squared circle.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like