Las Vegas productions offer freebies to furloughed workers

Comic magician Mike Hammer says,“I hope the government re-opens soon, not only for the workers, but if I give away too many tickets, I might be looking for a job”.

A comic magician, hypnotist and the cast of a satirical 1990s sitcom are offering relief to those affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Four Queens headliner Mike Hammer, V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hypnotist Marc Savard, and “Friends: The Musical Parody” are all offering free tickets for those out of work.

Hammer, the barbed-tongued magician with the befitting surname, is asking those interested in seeing his 7 p.m. production to send him a private message on his Facebook page before 5 p.m. on show days. He’s offering two comps per show. Send requests to info@mikehammershow.com.

“I understand the gravity of the situation and how difficult it is for people who aren’t getting a paycheck,” Hammer says. “I hope that for 70 minutes, I can provide a few laughs and a fun night out.

Savard, who performs his “Comedy Hypnosis” show at 10 p.m. daily, is offering two free tickets with proof of a government job that has been shut down. He’s asking those interested to e-mail his office at info@marcsavard.com.

The deal for “Friends,” performing 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the D Las Vegas, is to DM the show’s Twitter page @AFriendsMusical or call the box office at 702-388-2111.

Timmons’ tribute

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, a Las Vegas resident is launching Overnight, a boy-band tribute, at 8 p.m. March 16 at Orleans Showroom. Over two months, Timmons whittled a field of 2,000 guys down to his four-member lineup.

Timmons was enlisted by an agency out of Canada to assemble this project.

“We’ve got guys who can sing and dance like Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber,” Timmons said Saturday night on the red carpet of “Criss Angel Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood. “After that, we’re going to take these guys out on the road for 15 dates and see what happens.”

Teek’s return

Angela Teek, who won the female singer category in the original version of the syndicated TV series “Star Search” in 1990, is back at Italian American Club at 8 p.m. Friday (tickets are $25, a mere pittance).

Teek won 10 consecutive weeks and $100,000 in her “Star Search” championship run. Among her many stage and TV roles, she opened for Don Rickles during his run at Golden Nugget.

Teek’s previous performance at IAC on Nov. 24, which filled the room, was marred when her producer Nick Alan collapsed just after the show. The longtime entertainment official was given CPR in the middle of the showroom, was taken away on a stretcher on-site and spent several days in ICU before being released.

Remarkably, Alan has recovered, and the plan is for him be driven from his home in L.A. to Friday night’s show.

Great Moments In Social Media

A #GMISM nod to Manny Pacquiao, who posted a video of himself catching Floyd Mayweather’s attention from behind at Monday night’s Lakers-Warriors game at Staples Center. The first several moments are posted in super-slow motion, effectively showing Mayweather’s surprise at court-side as he’s touched on the shoulder by Pacquiao. The two smile and exchange a couple of playful jabs. Great stuff.

High-flying team

Cirque du Soleil-styled artistry starts with the kids. Especially in Las Vegas.

Trapeze Las Vegas, the state’s longest-running circus school, has been named the first regional training and casting center for the Los Angeles youth circus production group Le Petit Cirque, Trapeze Las Vegas founder Lisa Cote announced the partnership this month.

The partnership provides Le Petit Cirque a new hub in Southern Nevada. Trapeze Las Vegas will host workshops and hold auditions in conjunction with the acclaimed circus-based performance company. The alliance will also allow for an expanded casting base for Le Petit Cirque and provide additional artistic opportunities throughout the Southwest.

Trapeze Las Vegas offers an outdoor flying trapeze rig and more than 100 classes per week, and is home to the Vegas performance troupe Aerial Angels.

“This is a perfect partnership for two of the country’s most highly visible circus organizations,” Cote said in a news release. “The ease of travel in and out of Las Vegas gives Le Petit Cirque a regional outlet while Trapeze Las Vegas will benefit greatly from an exchange of ideas and coaching resources along with enhanced camp and performance opportunities for students from both organizations.”

Cool Hang Alert

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is at Carnaval Court at Harrah’s from 8 p.m.-12;30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The popular rock/top-40 band has kicked it at various venues in VegasVille for about a decade. Lyssa Baker and Sham Lewis are the the vocalists; free is the cover charge. Added entertainment value in the venue’s flair bartenders.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter,@JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.