Las Vegas shooting site being converted to community center, parking lot

MGM Resorts International is converting the Las Vegas Village and Route 91 Harvest music festival site into parking for events at Allegiant Stadium, and also a community and athletic center.

The Las Vegas Village festival grounds, site of the Route 91 Harvest shooting, on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Festivalgoers enjoy the sounds of country music artist Dustin Lynch on Day 3 of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on Oct. 2, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

A couple slow dances while Chris Young performs during the second night of Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the MGM Resorts Village festival site in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ELIPAGEPHOTO

The crowd cheers as Chris Young performs during the second night of Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the MGM Resorts Village festival site in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ELIPAGEPHOTO

The FBI investigates atop of the Route 91 Harvest main stage at the Las Vegas Village festival grounds, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The 15-acre parcel on the Las Vegas Strip is to be split. The south end of the property is for parking. The north for the athletic center and community gathering point. MGM Resorts issued a statement Tuesday afternoon disclosing these plans. Originally envisioned as a festival venue, the parcel was site of the shootings during the final night of Route 91 on Oct. 1, 2017. map

The company’s statement, issued Tuesday afternoon:

“We know that for many, the Village property will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place there on October 1st. We will never forget the victims, and all of those impacted by that evening. As the second anniversary nears, we remain committed to being part of the community effort to continue healing and moving forward.

“In this spirit, MGM Resorts plans to build a community and athletic center on the north end of the property, which will be home to sporting events and community gatherings. We hope one day it will host high school basketball tournaments, indoor soccer for kids and provide a place for the Aces to practice and engage with the community to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“It was important to us that the long-term use of the property include the community in some way. We also plan to create a space on the property to remember the victims of the tragedy.

“In the near term, while these plans are underway, the property will revert back from festival grounds to a parking area and will serve as parking during games and concerts taking place at Allegiant Stadium. Over the coming weeks and months, there will be construction activity near the property to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing the street toward the stadium.

“We will share plans for the community and athletic center as they advance. We will also support the future community effort around a permanent, public memorial when that process begins.”

The space has sat unused since the morning after the shootings. Route 91 officials have said they plan to return the festival to Las Vegas, with Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and the Strip as the likely venue.

