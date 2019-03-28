Las Vegas Strip performance ‘rained out’

Luxor resident comedian Carrot Top talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on the purple carpet at the 22nd annual Power of Love gala in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, April 28, 2018. The event benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Well, we missed an opportunity to see the cast of “Fantasy,” led by an umbrella-wielding Lorna Peril, performing “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The sold-out performance of “Fantasy” was canceled Wednesday night, effectively washed out by a water leak at Luxor’s Atrium Showroom. While not a true rain delay in baseball parlance, the cascade 0f water opened up during Carrot Top’s 7:30 p.m. performance.

Keeping in his stage persona, the long-running prop comic had a plastic bucket placed on stage to collect the falling water. The stream appeared came leaky pipe above the showroom, which a hotel spokesman has been fixed.

The stream continued through the final 30 minutes of Carrot Top’s show. Reportedly, the problem has been remedied and both shows are back on schedule.

Already working through a broken left leg he suffered while snowboarding in Utah last month, Topper made side references to the precipitation.

“It was classic,” the comic said afterward. “Crazy. My show turned into ‘O’ at Bellagio.”

