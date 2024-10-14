Las Vegas Strip’s Old West farce celebrates 5th anniversary

Colin Cahill is Blue Jackson in the fifth-anniversary performance of "Atomic Saloon Show" at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Perch at Allegiant Stadium, the venue’s press deck and complementary buffet annex. Looking down on thousands of Terrible Towels as the Steelers fans have turned out and turned it up.

The halftime act on this day is rap star Flo Rida, joined by ubiquitous hip-hop legend Flavor Flav. Flo Rida’s appearance was not promoted as not to violate a “radius clause” from his VIP gig Saturday at Silver Sevens. We do not want to compromise what might have been the biggest booking ever at Silver Sevens.

Writing from what feels like a Steelers’ home game, we’ll move the chains while avoiding concussion protocol.

Spiegelworld takes the 5th

The Wild West-circus farce “Atomic Saloon Show” celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday night at the production’s venue at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. The show’s Vegas premiere was September 2018.

I caught it about a month earlier in its debut, along with Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison, at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. I was taken in by the show’s comic energy, even in its acrobatic acts, and Cal McCrystal’s sharply conceived script. Largely inspired by Mel Brooks and “Blazing Saddles,” “Atomic” remains a study in satirical comedy writing.

“Atomic” has now logged 2,000 shows. The production passed that mark a few weeks ago, as Spiegelworld opened “DiscoShow” at Linq Hotel.

Five take-aways from the fifth-anniversary show and party:

— Colin Cahill is a force as Blue Jackson is a force. Cahill plays the main role is the dopey, guitar-toting, warbling emcee. His signature song, too raunchy to even attempt to sample here, still opens the show to abundant hilarity. The night ended by a performance from the Blue Jackson 5, which was Cahill and four cast members all in his trademark, light-blue cowboy suit. The ensemble sang the choruses from their favorite songs. The result was a happy mess.

— Cow Hide is a winner. This is the new themed tavern connected to the Saloon. You can enjoy that space as a complement to the show, or as its own destination. As with “DiscoShow’s” connected Diner Ross, Spiegelworld displays it knack for naming things.

— That’s a lotta crotch. The show seems to have more crotch references and props than when it opened. I laugh, especially at the smoke emanating from Boozy Skunkton (played on this night by the wonderful Heidi Brucker Morgan). I also took note of the intricate crochet work in the show’s new yo-yo act (see a performance to understand the references). But I feel about crotch humor the same way I feel about chocolate cake. I appreciate it. But maybe not eight cakes at a time.

— Suzanne Cleary and Peter Harding deserve a round of applause. That’s achieved with hands, appropriately, for the “Atomic” hand-dancers. They also perform a “Riverdance”-styled routine, as they once toured that production. Cleary and Harding make it all work even with some terrifically awful fake-teeth props. And the act is especially loud because their table is amplified.

— The xylophone act is second to nun: Very effective use of hidden ping-pong balls, the music-comedy number dates to the opening and still kills.

You will also find a few Easter eggs amid Atomic Saloon’s themed architecture, once home of The Act nightclub. Look around for some very cool art and references to Spiegelworld’s history in VegasVille. A photo of Gazillionaire alongside Robin Leach hangs behind the bar upstairs. Robin was a huge fan of Gaz, and Spiegelworld. Champagne wishes, indeed.

Tease this …

Travis Scott, who has planned a busy month in Vegas in November, is set to headline Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World during ComlplexCon from Nov. 16-17. The festival of fashion music and food is expected to draw 60,000 to Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. Scott is the Sunday night headliner and event’s artistic director. He’s joined by Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti, and Opium as event performers.

Great Moments in Social Media

A Mercedes-Benz once owned by Marilyn Monroe and with a lot of provenance has its own Instagram page, @marilynmonroe190sl. The page describes the “secret relationship” between Monroe and President John F. Kennedy, who gave the car to the starlet after “a discreet meeting in 1961.”

More from the post: “Kennedy surprised Monroe with a gift—an elegant black 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL. The car, with its pristine white interior, was a symbol of the President’s admiration for the actress. Marilyn was said to be thrilled by the luxurious gesture, a token of affection from one of the most powerful men in the world.” Monroe repainted the car white. The vehicle was inherited by Monroe’s half-sister, Berniece Baker Miracle, after Monroe’s death in 1962.

Upon Miracle’s death a decade ago, the 190SL was sold to a private collector. In 2012, Prior to her passing, she signed one of her published books “My Sister Marilyn” with a handwritten note regarding the car and its VIN number. The car was eventually restored back to its original color and is now on display on IG.

What works in Vegas

Earth Wind and Fire wiped out The Venetian Theatre, again, this weekend. “September” is year-round for the R&B legends. They are back Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All seven shows have gone “clean,” to coin a phrase.

Cool Hang Alert

“The Heist,” a musical celebration of Italian rock history, plays The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. Vocalist/guitarist (and also, attorney) Tony Sgro leads the five-piece Limoncello band delivering all this music. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel on this show, and all programming where the slogan is, “Our Vegas. Our Way.”

