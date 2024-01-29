63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2024 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2024 - 5:48 pm
Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey ...
Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Champio ...
Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Las Vegas has a message for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl plans:

We’re ready for you.

“Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting the biggest names in the world, so we can’t wait to welcome her to Super Bowl LVIII,” Sam Joffray, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO, said in a text Sunday afternoon. “Everyone joining us during Super Bowl week will receive a VIP experience that only Las Vegas can deliver. We are certain that even Taylor will be surprised to see what we have in store.”

Joffray made the forecast as he watched the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Lions at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. He is an expert at staging Super Bowls, serving as senior vice president of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation since January 2000, and has seen every major event in that city since.

Joffray has worked 26 straight Super Bowls in some capacity, either in his position in New Orleans, or as a contracted official who helped set up the media center for the thousands of media members covering the game.

Joffray has also been a key exec on the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee for the 1997, 2002 and 2013 Super Bowls.

There has been debate over Swift’s capacity to make the game after her concert series at the Tokyo Dome. Most recently, none other than Vegas jet-setter Derek Stevens of Circa and the D Las Vegas, says it is not that tough a tough trip.

Joffray also said that one of Vegas’ famous industries should be prepared.

“It does feel very Vegas to have her here, doesn’t it?” the veteran Super Bowl exec said. “Maybe keep all eyes on the wedding chapels? And maybe Travis Kelce will be covered, even off the field.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
2
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
4
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
5
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Ahead of Las Vegas party, Gronk says Belichick still ‘the greatest’
Ahead of Las Vegas party, Gronk says Belichick still ‘the greatest’
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
NFL announces first in-game DJ for Las Vegas Super Bowl
NFL announces first in-game DJ for Las Vegas Super Bowl
Marshawn Lynch wants ‘Beastmode Comedy’ to be a big hit
Marshawn Lynch wants ‘Beastmode Comedy’ to be a big hit