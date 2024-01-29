Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’

Taylor Swift can expect VIP treatment if she makes the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Las Vegas has a message for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl plans:

We’re ready for you.

“Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting the biggest names in the world, so we can’t wait to welcome her to Super Bowl LVIII,” Sam Joffray, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO, said in a text Sunday afternoon. “Everyone joining us during Super Bowl week will receive a VIP experience that only Las Vegas can deliver. We are certain that even Taylor will be surprised to see what we have in store.”

Joffray made the forecast as he watched the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Lions at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. He is an expert at staging Super Bowls, serving as senior vice president of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation since January 2000, and has seen every major event in that city since.

Joffray has worked 26 straight Super Bowls in some capacity, either in his position in New Orleans, or as a contracted official who helped set up the media center for the thousands of media members covering the game.

Joffray has also been a key exec on the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee for the 1997, 2002 and 2013 Super Bowls.

There has been debate over Swift’s capacity to make the game after her concert series at the Tokyo Dome. Most recently, none other than Vegas jet-setter Derek Stevens of Circa and the D Las Vegas, says it is not that tough a tough trip.

Joffray also said that one of Vegas’ famous industries should be prepared.

“It does feel very Vegas to have her here, doesn’t it?” the veteran Super Bowl exec said. “Maybe keep all eyes on the wedding chapels? And maybe Travis Kelce will be covered, even off the field.”

