62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: Why Taylor Swift’s Tokyo show won’t keep her from Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 4:56 pm
 
Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an ...
Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

There have been quite a few breakdowns done about whether Taylor Swift would be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in time for the Super Bowl should her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Chiefs make it.

The last of her four Tokyo shows is set for the night before the game, and it’s about a 13-hour flight.

One prominent Las Vegas businessman has actually made the journey that Swift would be attempting.

Back in August of 1993, Circa owner Derek Stevens had a business breakfast in Tokyo on a Saturday morning the same day his best friend was getting married early Saturday evening.

He made it work on a Delta flight.

“We did the math,” Stevens said. “She has a show on Saturday in Japan, but you have to cross the dateline. There is no problem getting back to Vegas for kickoff. Plus, she’s flying a Gulfstream. It’s easy.”

Stevens is always thinking about how events in Las Vegas can be bigger and better. He is massively excited about what Super Bowl week will look like in Las Vegas, and perhaps the only better outcome than his Lions being here for the game, would be if the Chiefs make it from the AFC.

“Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce are as good as it gets,” he said. “And what a Las Vegas thing it would be for Taylor Swift to be here.

“I love it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
2
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
3
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
4
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
5
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Adam Hill’s best of 2023: Strawther’s shot, Moreau’s courage stand out
Adam Hill’s best of 2023: Strawther’s shot, Moreau’s courage stand out
The road to Las Vegas: How each AFC team can reach Super Bowl
The road to Las Vegas: How each AFC team can reach Super Bowl
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
Hill: Stop complaining about the transfer portal
Hill: Stop complaining about the transfer portal
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
The road to Las Vegas: How each NFC team can reach Super Bowl
The road to Las Vegas: How each NFC team can reach Super Bowl