Hill: Why Taylor Swift’s Tokyo show won’t keep her from Super Bowl

Circa owner Derek Stevens says pop superstar Taylor Swift will have “no problem” getting back from a Tokyo concert to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if the Chiefs make it.

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

There have been quite a few breakdowns done about whether Taylor Swift would be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in time for the Super Bowl should her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Chiefs make it.

The last of her four Tokyo shows is set for the night before the game, and it’s about a 13-hour flight.

One prominent Las Vegas businessman has actually made the journey that Swift would be attempting.

Back in August of 1993, Circa owner Derek Stevens had a business breakfast in Tokyo on a Saturday morning the same day his best friend was getting married early Saturday evening.

He made it work on a Delta flight.

“We did the math,” Stevens said. “She has a show on Saturday in Japan, but you have to cross the dateline. There is no problem getting back to Vegas for kickoff. Plus, she’s flying a Gulfstream. It’s easy.”

Stevens is always thinking about how events in Las Vegas can be bigger and better. He is massively excited about what Super Bowl week will look like in Las Vegas, and perhaps the only better outcome than his Lions being here for the game, would be if the Chiefs make it from the AFC.

“Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce are as good as it gets,” he said. “And what a Las Vegas thing it would be for Taylor Swift to be here.

“I love it.”

