54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Las Vegas topless revue ‘Fantasy’ losing its comic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2020 - 5:58 pm
 

We will miss James Brown in this Las Vegas Strip strip show.

For 18 years, Sean E. Cooper has portrayed Brown in “Fantasy” at Luxor, blasting into the topless revue like a gold-jacketed cannon ball. The multi-talented Cooper danced and joked and invited nonplussed audience members up for an Elvis number. His “Hips Don’t Lie” number with host and vocalist Lorena Peril was especially inspired, as Cooper ducked low under Peril’s white skirt while calling out, “This is like a car wash!”

Cooper also performed a wild Tina Turner number, looking oddly at home in the frilly dress and high heels.

But the show’s lone male cast member is done performing the comedy set in the middle of the show, as producers announced he is pursuing a solo career. Cooper was away Wednesday, attending to a family matter, not yet available for comment. He left the show Feb. 1.

Producer Anita Mann is now luring guest stars to replace Cooper. Up first in that role is comic magician Murray Sawchuck, who fills in Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sawchuck’s earlier schedule at Laugh Factory allows him to step into the role at Luxor, just a short ride on the 10 speed from the Trop.

Sawchuck previously filled the middle role in “Crazy Horse Paris” at MGM Grand about a decade ago, and his onstage sidekick, Doug “Lefty” Leferovich has also subbed for Cooper.

“Sean has always wanted to do more, more, more in the show, and there is not a lot of opportunity for him to do more in ‘Fantasy,’ ” Mann said Wednesday. “He is like a son to me, and it’s important that he be happy. Sean has top-line talent and it’s time for him to explore other options outside of this show.”

Murren’s muse

Outgoing MGM Resorts International Chairman Jim Murren was not a “theme” guy. He said that, over the years, Las Vegas had outgrown its need to name and theme resorts from other locations — and he said this at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Park in April 2016. It was shortly before Monte Carlo would be renamed Park MGM.

“We are not going to name it something from somewhere else. Those days are over,” Murren said that afternoon. “This is Las Vegas; we are at the top of the list of entertainment cities. We are not second to anybody. We’re not going to have a property themed after a city from a far-away place.” He also referred to MGM Grand, which was originally themed for MGM films, including “The Wizard of Oz.”

“MGM Grand is very much a different property,” Murren said that day. “You don’t see Dorothy and Toto in there anymore.” No, they are relegated to the sidewalk in front of Bellagio Fountains …

The nation is live

Top booking exec and amiable scenester Kurt Melien has been named new President of New York City, U.S. Concerts for concert behemoth Live Nation.

Melien has served in that role for the company in Las Vegas since 2015, and was previously a high-ranking entertainment exec at Caesars Palace. Melien was instrumental in landing several Strip residencies, including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater, and the upcoming Sting series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Melien begins his new job next week

Sid Greenfeig, formerly a booking official with MGM Resorts International who focused on T-Mobile Arena, steps into Melien’s vacated role with Live Nation. Amanda Moore is now the company’s Senior Vice President of Las Vegas, U.S. Concerts.

Live Nation canvasses Las Vegas with its lineup of superstar headliners, and is the exclusive booking partner for Zappos Theater and the Colosseum.

Brown is served

During a recent episode of “PodKats!” Gordie Brown told me he was going more contemporary with his characters in his new show, “Lasting Impressions.” He wasn’t joking.

Brown performed a segment of Justin Bieber’s new single “Yummy,” in his opening at Golden Nugget Showroom on Tuesday night. Brown also opened with “We Don’t Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth — learning the lyrics the day of the show — and delved into Green Day, Sam Hunt and Coldplay.

“I have loved doing the research for this show,” Brown said Wednesday. “When you look into Coldplay and Chris Martin, and you get the smooth roughness in his voice, and how much talent he has, it’s really great to perform that.”

Brown said that “Yummy” is so new (and likely outside his demographic’s range) that he uses the lyrics to transition into other characters. He moves quickly from Bieber into the more familiar Fat Bastard and Dr. Evil.

“I’m really happy with where the show is,” said Brown, who has headlined at Golden Nugget twice over the years, most recently a six-year run ending in September 2016. “I want people to know when the come in, it will be a different show every time.” It’s definitely the only Vegas show to feature Bieber and The King.

VegasVille Moment

It’s not every day you receive a selfie of an NFL owner and a Strip headliner at a boutique airport. But there it was, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis with Mirage headliner Matt Goss — fashion plates, both — Friday at JetSuiteX lounge.

Vegas showman Matt Goss, left, and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis are shown at JetSuiteX in ...
Vegas showman Matt Goss, left, and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis are shown at JetSuiteX in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 7. (Joe Nassar)

Goss, in a chic denim jacket and beige fedora, was heading to L.A. to record with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Davis, in a stylish white RAIDERS long-sleeved T and signature bowl-cut hair design, was about to fly back to Oakland for work. A buddy movie, waiting to happen.

Sabina to ‘X’

Burlesque artist and popular pin-up Sabina Kelley joins “X Burlesque” at Flamingo as a guest star on Friday and Saturday nights. She’s not going totally topless, but down to pasties and “the tiniest G-string ever” for her stint in the 10 p.m. adult revue.

Kelley, most recently a cast member of “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch” at Sahara, is a former “Jubilee” dancer and also guest star in “Pin Up” at the Strat. The two-show run is just that, though Kelley says, “I’m not sure what it will lead to, but I’m excited to be on stage again and hope it will lead to something permanent.”

Cool Hang Alert

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than a roaring version of “Luck Be a Lady” at an off-Strip casino? Michael Shapiro and Reckless in Vegas offer just that, and more, at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Suncoast Showroom. The show is a proven winner for anyone who wants to hearken to the glory days of Vegas entertainment, with songs remixed with a modern-rock vibe. Tickets are $15.95 (not including fees), a mere pittance, available on the Suncoast website.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST