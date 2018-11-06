Kats

Las Vegas Walk of Stars honors Judy Tenuta with new spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2018 - 4:16 pm
 

Author, comic and accordion virtuoso Judy Tenuta hits the right notes (hah) when asked how it feels to be honored on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

“Liberace!” Tenuta shouts into the phone. “Are you kidding me? It’s perfect! I am beyond excited! It means the world to me!”

This is to say Tenuta is thrilled be honored alongside Liberace, and Wayne Newton, Elvis, the Rat Pack, Siegfried & Roy and all those legends on Las Vegas’ list of greatest-ever performers. Her ceremony, hosted by veteran (and currently in-Limbo) Strip headliner Frank Marino is 2 p.m. at Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas. Her actual monument will be placed at a date to be determined on the sidewalk in front of Paris, on the Strip.

You might recall that the Walk of Stars’ future was thrown into uncertainty due to Clark County’s project to install protective bollards (or thick, reinforced pillars) along the Strip to protect pedestrians. A total of 49 of the 82 commemorative stars were pulled up during that effort, and Las Vegas Walk of Stars President Bob Alexander was concerned the entire Walk of Stars attraction would be compromised.

But Tenuta’s star ceremony is a bollard-solid indication the Walk of Stars will continue, with Paris Las Vegas and also the Linq Promenade as the most available sites. The late David Cassidy, too, is to be honored this year at a date to be determined, likely in April.

But it remains to be seen if the $300,000 in funding can be arranged for stars that were yanked from the street honoring such Vegas greats as all of those mentioned above. Marino, for one, will have a star returned to the Paris. (Marino has been honored twice, for his roles in “Divas Las Vegas” and “Evening at La Cage.”) Alexander said Monday afternoon his organization is planning to post a GoFundMe page to raise money, and is in talks with Caesars Entertainment officials about returning some of the stars to the Linq Promenade.

“We will need help in this project,” Alexander said. “Even though Clark County pulled up the stars, it’s our responsibility to return them to display.”

The brassy author of the 1991 memoir, “The Power of Judyism,” Tenuta taxes her memory to recall her history in Las Vegas. But she does offer, “I opened for George Carlin at the place where they have all the conventions — it was the Hilton! — in about 1987. It was at the time my album was out, ‘Buy This, Pigs,’ and my HBO special came out. I had all of that going, so it was a great time.”

She most recently headlined Laugh Factory at the Trop in 2017 and has visited the city numerous times over the years. She was among the last comic performers at the Sands, in the fall of 1995, less than a year before the old casino closed.

“I remember I had a two-week stint, and my older brother calls me on opening night — I’m getting ready to go onstage — and he says, ‘Judy, I want to get married in Vegas! Can you reserve one of those chapels for me? I said, ‘I don’t know if you realize this, but I’m headlining a show here. If you want to marry someone in that time, that’s your job!’ Family, right?”

Tenuta recalls sitting in the audience during a Frank Sinatra show at Bally’s early in her Vegas career.

“It was such a great place, just being there was great, and I went to see Frank Sinatra and pretty soon he was telling off some woman who was telling him what to sing,” It was great. He says, ‘I don’t know if you know this, but I don’t take requests.’ I have a star with him, too! It’s so exciting, I’m going to start crying!”

Buzz from the scene

Look for a mentalist act to go into Sands Showroom at the Venetian as a complement to long-standing headliners Human Nature (similar to how the ill-fated “Puppet Up” show shared the venue with the Australian act). … Every so often I hear reliable reports of a Ru Paul show on the Strip, and this is another of those times. Look at Paris Theater for such a show … One of the creative consultants on Criss Angel’s new show at Planet Hollywood is Caesars Entertainment exec Gene Lubas, who was assigned (too late, as it turned out) to try and resuscitate “Jubilee” at Bally’s … On that topic, anyone concerned about the care of the classic Pete Menefee-designed costumes from that show once “Nitro Circus,” with its exhaust-belching motorcycles, moves into the venerable venue? The “Jubilee” collection is still in storage in the bowels of that theater, host to the “Nitro” show next year.

Cool Hang Alert

The Uli Geissendoerfer Quartet, led by the wickedly gifted UNLV Jazz Studies professor, plays 9 p.m.-midnight at the Dispensary Lounge at 2451 E. Tropicana Ave. Matt Green on piano, Wayne De Silva on sax, Steve Flora on bass and Jakuba Griffin on drums. The show is no-cover; the half-pound burger and fries special is $7.50, a mere pittance.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like