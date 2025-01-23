45°F
Kats

Las Vegas welcoming EDM artist back to Sphere for 4 more shows

An image from Anyma's "The End of Genesys" production presented by Afterlife at the Sphere in Las Vegas. (Michael Drummond)
An image from Anyma's "The End of Genesys" production presented by Afterlife at the Sphere in Las Vegas. (Michael Drummond)
An image from Anyma's "The End of Genesys" production presented by Afterlife at the Sphere in Las Vegas. (Michael Drummond)
An image from Anyma's "The End of Genesys" production presented by Afterlife at the Sphere in Las Vegas. (Michael Drummond)
Electronic dance musician Anyma headlines "The End of Genesys" production presented by Afterlife at the Sphere on Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Michael Drummond)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2025 - 9:24 am
 
Updated January 23, 2025 - 9:42 am

This might already be the show of the year in Las Vegas. It is certainly the front-runner.

Afterlife Presents AnymaThe End Of Genesys” is returning and ending with four more dates Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 1-2. Presented by Live Nation, the shows go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 at anyma.com/sphere. A $5-per-ticket donation is being made to the SoCal Fire Fund and California Fire Foundation to help rebuilding efforts in the region.

“The End Of Genysys” previous residency dates were Dec. 27-31, 2024, Jan. 1, 10 and 11. Guest stars in that run included FKA Twigs (performing Anyma’s remix of her single “Eusexua”), Ellie Goulding (performing their new single “Hypnotized”), Delilah Montagu, Sevdaliza, Grimes, Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steel, Adriatique, Amelie Lens, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, Dixon, Mike Dean, Rampa, Tiësto and more.

Matteo Milleri created and stars in the multidisciplinary music and contemporary art production. The residency achieves a powerful storytelling arc while bringing Sphere’s audio and video technology to full force.

Filled with futuristic themes and images, ‘The End of Genesys” showcases music from Anyma’s albums “Genesys” and “Genesys II,” as well as brand-new material, and visuals from his high-caliber live shows.

Milleri’s creative partners include art direction by visual co-creative director Alessio De Vecchi; executive production by head creative and stage designer Alexander Wessely; and additional production by animation studio Woodblock.

The 36-year-old Milleri is the first EDM star to headline Sphere. He follows U2, Dead & Company, Phish and the Eagles. He arrives before Kenny Chesney moves in from May through June.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

