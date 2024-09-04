98°F
Kats

Legendary comic extends Las Vegas Strip residency

This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," p ...
This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Seinfeld will release a book of comedy on October 6. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Jerry Seinfeld is shown in an unbilled performance at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand o ...
Jerry Seinfeld is shown in an unbilled performance at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Jerry Seinfeld is shown in an unbilled performance at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand o ...
Jerry Seinfeld is shown in an unbilled performance at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Brad Garrett's Comedy Club)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2024 - 8:29 am
 
Updated September 4, 2024 - 11:06 am

Jerry Seinfeld marks his 100th performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday. But that show isn’t the finish line.

Seinfeld is booked next year, with with six performances May 2-3, Sept. 5-6 and Oct. 10-11.Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Seinfeld opened at Caesars in 2003, the second headliner after Celine Dion opened the venue. His self-named sitcom remains a landmark in television history, named as the greatest television show in history by TV Guide in 2009.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.

