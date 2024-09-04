Legendary comic extends Las Vegas Strip residency
Jerry Seinfeld marks his 100th performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday. But that show isn’t the finish line.
Seinfeld is booked next year, with with six performances May 2-3, Sept. 5-6 and Oct. 10-11.Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
Seinfeld opened at Caesars in 2003, the second headliner after Celine Dion opened the venue. His self-named sitcom remains a landmark in television history, named as the greatest television show in history by TV Guide in 2009.
