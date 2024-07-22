100°F
Kats

Live at 5: Sphere again extends EDM production

Sphere books an EDM party for first NYE show
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Sam Neill)
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The C ...
Mariah Carey adds more dates to Las Vegas Strip residency
Brian Newman and Lady Gaga, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's ...
How Lady Gaga’s bandleader boosted Biden’s 2020 Nevada campaign
The cast of Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles “LOVE” performs their second to ...
Beatles’ master tapes were once hidden at The Mirage
Los Bukis performs at the kick off Las Vegas' first all Spanish-language residency at Park MGM, ...
A Las Vegas Strip rock residency that speaks our language
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 10:45 am
 

OK, if Anyma adds one more date to his Sphere premiere, we’re calling it a residency.

The Afterlife event featuring the EDM star in ‘The End of Gensys” has again been extended, with Dec. 27-28 added to the schedule. The production now covers Dec. 27-31, five shows total. The added dates were announced Monday. The EDM spectacle is the Sphere’s first New Year’s Eve show.

Tickets are on sale 9 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday at after.life/spherelasvegas. The show is a Live Nation Las Vegas-Sphere partnership. The New Year’s Eve show was announced last Monday.

Anyma is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, half of the Italian music production and EDM duo Tale of Us. Milleri is also Afterlife Records’ co-founder, and the NYE shows mark Las Vegas debut.

Anyma is celebrated for the album “Genesys” and “Genesys II” and wildly inventive live performances. The artist is known for mixing music, technology and art.

Anyma will follow such superstar headliners as U2, Phish, Dead & Company (whose series continues through Aug. 10) and the Eagles (who run Sept. 20-Jan. 25, with four dates added Monday morning). UFC 306 is set for Sept. 14, the first live sporting event at the venue.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com.

