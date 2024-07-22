Live at 5: Sphere again extends EDM production

The Sphere’s first New Year’s Eve production is now a five-day series.

Beatles’ master tapes were once hidden at The Mirage

EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)

EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Sam Neill)

OK, if Anyma adds one more date to his Sphere premiere, we’re calling it a residency.

The Afterlife event featuring the EDM star in ‘The End of Gensys” has again been extended, with Dec. 27-28 added to the schedule. The production now covers Dec. 27-31, five shows total. The added dates were announced Monday. The EDM spectacle is the Sphere’s first New Year’s Eve show.

Tickets are on sale 9 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday at after.life/spherelasvegas. The show is a Live Nation Las Vegas-Sphere partnership. The New Year’s Eve show was announced last Monday.

Anyma is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, half of the Italian music production and EDM duo Tale of Us. Milleri is also Afterlife Records’ co-founder, and the NYE shows mark Las Vegas debut.

Anyma is celebrated for the album “Genesys” and “Genesys II” and wildly inventive live performances. The artist is known for mixing music, technology and art.

Anyma will follow such superstar headliners as U2, Phish, Dead & Company (whose series continues through Aug. 10) and the Eagles (who run Sept. 20-Jan. 25, with four dates added Monday morning). UFC 306 is set for Sept. 14, the first live sporting event at the venue.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.