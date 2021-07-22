Live Nation offers $20 ‘all-in’ tickets to Strip headliners

Tickets are onsale beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, as a way to meet ticket demand for headlining shows.

For the cost of a portable travel steamer, you can see a superstar headliner on the Las Vegas Strip.

Live Nation is offering $20 “all-in” tickets to about a thousand shows through the end of the year. This offer includes fees (that’s the “all in” reference), and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Wednesday at LiveNation.com. As we say, the offer is for a limited time only, while supplies last.

The discount covers such select Strip residency performers as Morrissey and Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace; OneRepublic, Pancho Bazzara, Los Ángeles Azules, Christian Nodal, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and the Scorpions at Zappos Theater; Iration at Mandalay Bay Beach and Anthony Rodia at The Summit Showroom (formerly Sands Showroom) at The Venetian.

In a statement, the company says, “As Live Nation venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get catch live music with friends, family and loved ones.” The company already has returned shows to the Strip with Usher’s commercially and artistically impressive show at the Colosseum.

