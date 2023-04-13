Live Nation sued by fans injured in Vegas festival

Three plaintiffs claim that Live Nation “failed to take basic, reasonable steps” to protect fans in the panicked confusion at the Lovers & Friends event.

Three concert-goers at Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in May are suing concert promoter Live Nation, claiming they were injured after false reports of gunfire caused a stampede of panicked fans.

According to a lawsuit filed April 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court, festival attendees Carla Thomas, James Thomas and Aaliyah Aguilar claim that Live Nation “failed to take basic, reasonable steps” to protect fans amid the confusion at the event.

The Thomases are from San Bernardino County. Aguilar is from Tempe, Ariz.

The two-day festival was paused on its opening night, May 14, following panic in the crowd attributed to a false report of gunfire. Festival organizers posted a digital sign shortly after 10 p.m., reading, “Attention: We have a security incident at the festival. Authorities are investigating.”

Soon, officials announced the show was safe to resume.

“The show has resumed at the @lvrsnfrndsfest after a report of gunfire heard near the festival was deemed unfounded,” the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 11:20 p.m. “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting.” Metro followed with an email at 11:43 p.m. that three people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Vendors reportedly were sent home before that announcement, and most attendees exited the Festival Grounds, on the southwest corner of the Strip and Sahara Avenue. The venue has hosted corporate events and such festivals as the iHeart Radio Music Festival’s Daytime Stage and the 2015 Rock in Rio festival.

The three plaintiffs say they were injured in the stampede after a loud noise, sounding like gunshots, sent the crowd into a panic. They claim the festival did not furnish sufficient security and medical personnel.

Live Nation officials have not responded to requests for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Aguilar and Carla Thomas were sitting on the ground between sets when they heard what they thought was gunfire: “A sea of people … Then surged toward plaintiffs’ location, pushing plaintiffs against the other attendees in the festival.”

The plaintiffs’ filing states they were “pushed, smashed, dragged, kicked, stepped on, trampled and crushed to the ground” and were left feeling “frightened, shocked, anxious and light-headed.”

The plaintiffs further state that they screamed for assistance from security and festival officials, with none arriving, and were eventually able to get out of the festival grounds, the suit states.

All of the plaintiffs were injured. Carla Thomas and Aguilar needed emergency medical care, according to the suit. The three stated they suffered fear of death, anxiety and depression.

About 31,000 fans attended Lovers & Friends, which featured more than 50 hip-hop and R&B acts. Such headliners as Usher, Lil Kim, Ciara, Akon, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Ne-Yo, Akon, Ludacris and Nelly were on the bill.

