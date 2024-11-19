Local rockers add to Las Vegas Strip residency

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Chris Phelps)

Brandon Flowers’ vision of The Killers returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — similar to Billy Joel’s famous residency at Madison Square Garden — is coming to fruition.

The Killers have announced three encore shows as part of their special Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum, from Jan. 22, 24 and 25. Concert booker Live Nation Las Vegas announced the shows in a news release Tuesday morning.

“We are so in love with this stage, and the way that looks, that we have already kicked around the idea of, ‘What if this was a thing where we come back every now and then?’’’ Flowers said as the band opened its first residency at the theater in August. “Just save the stage, and every year come back, like Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.”

As was the case this year, the legendary band of Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drums) will continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, “Hot Fuss,” by performing the record front to back.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Special collectors programs will also be available for purchase.

The Colosseum shows are the first and so far only residency engagement by a Las Vegas rock band. The show bursts with Las Vegas imagery, including a Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas-inspired set.

“The entire stage in the shape of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is just, it was a genius idea,” Flowers said. “You want to utilize that giant screen that’s in the room, and this is obstructing it a little bit. But it is so beautiful. I think this is the coolest production we’ve ever had.”

Flowers has a well-known history and nostalgic feel about Caesars Palace. He was a busser at Spago as a teenager. He hung out at the Forum Shops and went to the movies at Caesars.

“Going to see the OmniMax with my family was such a big deal, my instant thought of Caesars Palace is that,” Flowers said, referring to the theater complex that was pulled apart to build the Colosseum. “I bought ‘Is This It’ by the Strokes at the Virgin Megastore, and it changed the trajectory of my life.”

