Luke Bryan closing on the Strip: ‘This won’t be my last run in Vegas’

Country superstar Luke Bryan has a loose criteria for where, when and how he would saunter back to the Strip.

Luke Bryan performs during his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre)

Just as Luke Bryan is fixin’ to end his first residency run in Vegas, he proclaims:

“This won’t be my last run in Vegas.”

Bryan is closing his wild ‘n’ woolly production at Resorts World Theatre on Jan. 6. The “American Idol” judge and affable country superstar is onstage for six more shows, including a set through New Year’s Eve weekend. Then he’s done at the venue he helped open, along with fellow “Idol” judge Katy Perry and and fellow country superstar (and an “Idol” champ, lest we forget), Carrie Underwood.

Bryan has a loose criteria for where, when and how he would saunter back to the Strip.

“I would like not quite as many shows as I’ve been doing at Resorts World,” Bryan said during a recent phone chat. “I’m freeing up my schedule of 26 shows a year. If it’s at Resorts World or somewhere else, I’d like to come back but with fewer shows and a way to keep it simple so I can just go out there and do it.”

Bryan’s feeling the tug of fatherhood as his sons Bo and Tate are ages 15 and 13, respectively. Both are into sports, interested in baseball, soccer, football, wrestling, basketball, soccer and golf. It’s a veritable Bryan Boys Olympics with the family, and dad wants to make as many events as possible.

“Between the residency, ‘Idol’ and 45-50 dates on tour, you can get to 200 days a year working, real quick,” Bryan said. “I just can’t miss any more games.”

Bryan obviously relished his tailored-to-Vegas production, taking to the theater’s custom catwalk and occasionally twerking for the crowd.

“The big unknown was how my voice would respond in a desert climate, and I was kind of worried as a singer how my voice would hold up,” Bryan said. “But I was really holding up strong. I had no anxiety about the performances. I really enjoyed connecting with the fans, and being able to scale it down to just a piano. “

Bryan had twice extended his series at Resorts World, in September 2022 and again the following February. He’d mulled a three-year run, but is breaking now after two.

Bryan leaves satisfied that he gave his full effort. To borrow a sports phrase, he left nothing on the court.

“It’s not like I’m walking out and mailing it in,” Bryan said. “Every night I was physically exhausted, and there were nights we’d go over, close to two hours. But it was a great experience for me. When I’m looking to come back, it’ll be what my mind, body and spirit can handle.”

