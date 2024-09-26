Macklemore: ‘Sometimes I slip up,’ as Las Vegas festival adds performers

Mackelemore has explained his anti-America message over the weekend as NCF officials have booked more headliners.

Macklemore has spoken, or posted, in his defense of his anti-America callout over the weekend in Seattle.

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely. Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times,” the rap artist’s posted in a lengthy statement explaining why he led an “(expletive) America” rant at a show in his native Seattle.

The episode led organizers of the Neon City Festival in downtown Las Vegas to drop Macklemore from their headliner roster. The event is set for Nov. 22-24, with Seven Lions, Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees as primary acts.

Officials are planning to announce more acts but have not said whether those added performers will be in the strata of the top headliners.

Macklemore is certainly off the list. He had performed his new song, “Hind’s Hall 2,” the sequel to his “Hind’s Hall” release from May. This was during Seattle’s “Palestine Will Live Forever Festival,” with proceeds donated to the United Nations Relief and Words Agency (UNRWA), which provides assistance to Palestinian refugees.

“Straight up, say it, I’m not gonna stop you,” the 41-year-old recording artist told the crowd, in a video from the show. “I’m not gonna stop you… yeah, (expletive) America.”

In his post, Macklemore went on, “Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words.” He said he hasn’t been “OK” in the months since the Israel-Hamas war has broken out.

“I have been in utter disbelief with how our government is showing up at this moment in history. I don’t think I’m alone,” he posted. “Some days I don’t know how to love something that is hurting others so much. I don’t think I’m alone.”

