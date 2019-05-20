Madonna sets dates for ‘Madame X’ shows on Las Vegas Strip

Madonna’s “Madame X” performs at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 7, 9 and 10, the dates announced today by concert promoter Live Nation.

Maluma and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown, May 4, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madonna attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 4, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madonna is taking requests for her upcoming “Madame X” tour.

Ticket requests, specifically.

“Madame X” performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 7, 9 and 10, the dates announced today by concert promoter Live Nation. Ticket requests to be put in cue for seats for these shows are being accepted through 9 a.m. Friday at madonna.livenation.com.

The site lists the following steps to advance toward a ticket purchase: Sign in with a Ticketmaster account. Pick the shows you want to attend, while also choosing your preferred seats. Enter payment information.

Fans are limited to four tickets per request and won’t be charged unless the request is confirmed. If confirmed, tickets will be charged to the fan’s credit card and placed in a Ticketmaster account. All tickets will be confirmed by June 2. Prices start at $60 (not including fees).

Madonna’s new album, “Madame X,” is due June 14. She performed her latest single, “Future,” Saturday with Migos singer Quavo at “Eurovision 2019” in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. The two also covered the hit “Like a Prayer.”

The 60-year-old icon previously released “Medellin,” which she performed with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1. “I Rise” is the album’s second single released.

Madonna arrives at Caesars Palace a few months after the Colosseum undergoes extensive renovation this summer. Resort owner Caesars Entertainment is entering an exclusive booking partnership with Live Nation, which also books the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The “Madame X” tour launches Sept. 12 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. Other stops on the 2019 schedule include the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met in Philadelphia and the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre.

Madonna remains the best-selling female solo touring artist ever, and has the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist with her “Sticky & Sweet Tour” (2008-09) at $408 million.

