Madonna’s Las Vegas return months away

The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram.

Madonna is on the road to recovery, which should lead eventually to the Strip.

The “Vogue” singer updated her health condition on social media Monday. She thanked her fans, while outlining her frame of mind for the first time since she was hospitalized last month in an intensive care unit for a bacterial infection. She said her plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour after beginning in October in Europe.

Madonna offered no firm timeline for the tour relaunch, but the series would likely move to Las Vegas in 2024.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the 64-year-old superstar said. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary said on June 28 that she had been hospitalized for a bacterial infection, which led to a “several day stay” stint in the ICU. Oseary said the medical staff expects a full recovery.

Madonna’s first two “Celebration” performances in Las Vegas were set for Oct. 7 and 8 dates at T-Mobile Arena. A Jan. 18 show at MGM Grand Garden was also pulled from the schedule. The tour was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

