Kats

Madonna adds 3rd show in Las Vegas at MGM Grand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2023 - 9:09 am
 
FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in Ne ...
FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna is adding a third show on a second tour stop at MGM Grand Garden.

The international superstar has added a Jan. 18 date to her “Celebration Tour.” The performance is in addition to her previously announced shows Oct. 7-8 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Friday, following a presale for Citi card members from noon Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Legacy members of Madonna’s fan club can purchase from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Madonna announced the tour in a video patterned after a famous truth-or-dare scene from the movie that chronicled her 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour.

The video posted Jan. 17 on Madonna’s Instagram Reels feed. She appears at a dinner party with Diplo, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

Schumer challenges Madonna to play her four decades of music.

“I dare you to play a world tour and play your greatest (expletive hits),” the star comic-actress offers. “(Expletive), yeah,” answers, Madonna, entirely in character.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

