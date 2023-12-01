Man charged in death of father was Strip VIP host

Isaac Velasquez has posted Zouk LV and Ayu Dayclub as his jobs, along with the sentiment, “Love. Life. And the pursuit…of money…”

A look at the Mothership light effect at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

Isaac Velasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)

Resorts World Las Vegas, seen in January 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man sitting in Clark County Detention Center accused of killing his father was not long ago hosting VIPs at the Strip’s fanciest nightclubs.

Isaac Velasquez, arrested and booked on suspicion of open murder and domestic battery in the death of his father in Summerlin on Monday night, has worked for Tao Hospitality Group. The 28-year-old club rep has also been assigned to VIPs at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World.

On his X profile, Velasquez has posted Zouk LV and Ayu Dayclub as his jobs, along with the sentiment. “Love. Life. And the pursuit…of money…”

Velasquez also listed his job as VIP Promotions for Tao Group on his Linkedin page. A Tao Group PR rep has confirmed the Velasquez was employed by Tao Group for two weeks in September.

Tao Group is the largest nightclub company in Las Vegas, operating such mega-nightspots as Tao Nightclub at The Venetian, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand, Marquee Nightclub at Cosmopolitan and Jewel Nightclub at Aria.

A representative for Resorts World confirmed Velasquez was employed by the third-party promotions company Footfall, contracted by Zouk Nightclub to host VIPs at the resort’s mega-clubs. The company reports his termination date was mid-July.

Police arrested Velasquez, 28, after responding to multiple 911 calls at a home in the 9700 block of Horse Back Circle, near Hualapai Way; and Charleston Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

A Metropolitan Police Department statement said a man later identified as Velasquez’s father was found shot in the home after an argument inside the house. In the 911 calls, a man reported he had been shot, and a woman said her son, Velasquez, had shot her husband.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Velasquez fled, but officers located the club professional Velasquez in a nearby yard, trying to hide from his arrest.

