53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police: Man kills father during fight inside Summerlin home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 4:23 am
 
Updated November 28, 2023 - 4:49 pm
Isaac Velasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Isaac Velasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man shot and killed his father, police said, inside a Summerlin home Monday night.

Police arrested 28-year-old Isaac Velasquez after responding to a home in the 9700 block of Horse Back Circle, near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard, around 11:20 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

Officers responded after an argument could be heard in the background of a 911 call followed by what sounded like a gunshot. In separate 911 calls a man reported he had been shot and a woman said her son, Velasquez, had shot her husband, according to police.

Police said they believe Velasquez shot his father during a fight inside the home, police said. Velasquez fled the scene but was later arrested and booked on suspicion of open murder and domestic battery.

Court records show Velasquez is due in court Wednesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
2
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
3
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
4
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
5
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Police: Homicide suspect thought he was shooting someone else
Police: Homicide suspect thought he was shooting someone else
Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s ex, police say
Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s ex, police say
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas