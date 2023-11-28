Police: Man kills father during fight inside Summerlin home

The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard.

Isaac Velasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man shot and killed his father, police said, inside a Summerlin home Monday night.

Police arrested 28-year-old Isaac Velasquez after responding to a home in the 9700 block of Horse Back Circle, near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard, around 11:20 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

Officers responded after an argument could be heard in the background of a 911 call followed by what sounded like a gunshot. In separate 911 calls a man reported he had been shot and a woman said her son, Velasquez, had shot her husband, according to police.

Police said they believe Velasquez shot his father during a fight inside the home, police said. Velasquez fled the scene but was later arrested and booked on suspicion of open murder and domestic battery.

Court records show Velasquez is due in court Wednesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.