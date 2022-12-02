Manilow postpones Christmas show opener due to heart problem
The 79-year-old superstar’s condition is not considered serious. He is to be treated and released at a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday night.
Barry Manilow has cancelled his Thursday night show at Westgate’s International Theater to treat atrial fibrillation (or, AFib), which is an abnormal heartbeat.
The 79-year-old superstar’s condition is not considered serious. He is to be treated and released at a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday night.
Manilow was to open his annual “A Very Barry Christmas” holiday production, which runs through Dec. 10. Manilow has shifted Thursday’s performance to a 4 p.m. matinee, followed by his usual 7 p.m. show time.
The 4 p.m. start is a first for Manilow at the International.
Manilow was to be treated at a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday night to re-set his regular heartrate. The hotel issued a statement: “Barry sends his most sincere regrets for any inconvenience and looks forward to seeing everyone at (Friday’s) shows.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.