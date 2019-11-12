Marie Osmond re-injures knee in run-up to finale

The sister star of the Donny & Marie show tumbled for a second time in three months Thursday night at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Donny and Marie Osmond receive their star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

To borrow a phrase, Marie Osmond has become a legend of the fall.

The sister star of the Donny & Marie show tumbled for a second time in three months Thursday night during the show at Flamingo Las Vegas. She re-injured her right knee but was able to perform Friday night before calling out Saturday because of pain caused by the mishap.

Donny Osmond filled in as a solo act that night. He also went without Marie in September when Marie fell while dancing, just before her debut on “The Talk” daytime show. She showed up on-set with a wrap around that knee.

Marie told the panel Monday she “chipped off a piece” of her kneecap in the latest episode. But she is back on stage this week and through the duo’s sendoff show Saturday night. The finale of the Osmonds’ 11-year residence is expected to be standing room only.

