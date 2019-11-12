Marie Osmond re-injures knee in run-up to finale
The sister star of the Donny & Marie show tumbled for a second time in three months Thursday night at Flamingo Las Vegas.
To borrow a phrase, Marie Osmond has become a legend of the fall.
The sister star of the Donny & Marie show tumbled for a second time in three months Thursday night during the show at Flamingo Las Vegas. She re-injured her right knee but was able to perform Friday night before calling out Saturday because of pain caused by the mishap.
Donny Osmond filled in as a solo act that night. He also went without Marie in September when Marie fell while dancing, just before her debut on “The Talk” daytime show. She showed up on-set with a wrap around that knee.
Marie told the panel Monday she “chipped off a piece” of her kneecap in the latest episode. But she is back on stage this week and through the duo’s sendoff show Saturday night. The finale of the Osmonds’ 11-year residence is expected to be standing room only.
