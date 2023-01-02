Mars reunites with Anderson .Paak; Cher visits Adele on wild NYE

With the Bellagio Fountains behind them and facing 150 or so revelers, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed “Leave The Door Open” in a 30-minute set.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic toast the new year at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)

Bruno Mars performs on New Year's Eve at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)

Live Music Society, aka LMS, is shown at Wynn Las Vegas, where the Vegas band opened for Janet Jackson on New Year's Eve 2022. (Lisa Marie Smith)

Lisa Marie Smith and Isaac Tubb of Live Music Society, aka LMS, are shown at Wynn Las Vegas, where the band opened for Janet Jackson on New Year's Eve 2022. (Lisa Marie Smith)

Strip sensation and purveyor of the party Silk Sonic reunited at Mayfair Supper Club on New Year’s Eve.

They grinned. They grooved. They swilled.

With the Bellagio Fountains behind them and facing 150 or so revelers, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed “Leave The Door Open” in a 30-minute set.

The exclusive supper-club party was dubbed “SelvaRey Presents New Year’s Rum Fiesta.” You know it’s a party when “rum” and “festival” are in the title. That’s Mars’ liquor brand, which I understand has been consumed like water at Mars’ and Silk Sonic’s shows at Dolby Live.

Mars left the show to .Paak, in his DJ Pee .Wee persona. Gleaming in a mirrored, purple suit, .Paak closed the night with an all-vinyl set behind from the Mayfair stage.

Mars had just come from his second of consecutive nights at Dolby Live. He returns his solo show for 10 dates in the new year, from Jan. 25-Feb. 13.

On Thursday, Cher was at Mars’ Dolby Live performances. She seemed everywhere on NYE, including …

Adele!

Cher turned up at the current Colosseum headliner’s New Year’s Eve show. She is also a former Caesars Palace headliner, 200 shows from 2008-2011, before moving to Park Theater (today’s Park MGM). We do remember that run, punctuated by something like 37 costume changes. Not really. I think it was about a dozen.

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

Raiders owner Mark Davis was also spotted in Adele’s NYE crowd. Maybe he was scouting an anthem singer, halftime performer, or both. Every Vegas headliner is on the team’s list for in-game entertainment.

As it was, Adele counted down the new year with her band after belting “Auld Lang Syne.” The place went wild. Her terrific performances, a hit across social media, have spurred talk of a possible extension into next fall. Yes, it is a possibility, schedule-wise, but speculative at this point.

Still, this is a better conversation to talk of Adele extending at Caesars, rather than performing at all, which is where we were for most of 2022.

Janet for the Wynn

Janet Jackson was the superstar entertainer for the NYE VIP (hey, that’s good vanity plate) for Wynn’s 2023 awakening (see what I did there).

Cher was at that show, too, with her beau, music exec Alexander Edwards. She posted a couple of selfies of the couple, including a shot of a diamond ring on Christmas Day that seemed to indicate the couple is engaged.

Cher is the last headliner at Dolby Live from pre-pandemic who has not announced plans to return. We can either read into this trip that she’s mapping a relaunch of her show. Or, she was just here to party. Or, both.

Lisa Marie Smith’s Live Music Society (LMS) band opened the disco-themed production. Recognizing talent, Jackson gave Smith an “OK” sign from the stage. Nice touch, and deserved.

Bryan Chan co-hosted. Jaclyn McSpadden, Justin Rodriguez and Elise Victoria joined Smith as LMS vocalists. Smith’s husband, Isaac Tubb (trumpet); Rob Stone (sax) and Kevin Mullinax (trombone) were the horn section. Drummer Mark Corbin, guitarist Andrew Weir, keyboardist Jamie Hosmer and bassists Scott Teeple filled out the LMS lineup. The act is a reliably cool hang.

The production also incorporated several Vegas side acts, dancers, unicyclists, skaters and the like. There has been no formal show list made public, as it was a private event. The full 75-minute show was produced by Jaimee Gallego of JKay Choreography, producers of “Lady Like” at Mosaic on the Strip last year.

They ‘Go Crazy’ for Brown

Chris Brown has been Drai’s Nightclub’s go-to headliner through 2022. He closed the year with a packed show at the rooftop club at Cromwell. The club boasts that Brown is the first artist at the venue to perform on a stage designed specifically for his production. “Yeah 3X,” “Go Crazy” and “Ayo,” build to a closing performance of “No Guidance.”

Over the weekend, top artists BIA, Gucci Mane, DJ Franzen and E-40 and P-Lo (who recently collaborated on the hit single, “Again,” featuring LaRussell) played Drai’s over the weekend. Kevin Hart (and more on him, in a moment), Ne-Yo (and him) and Raiders receiver Davante Adams were in the club over the weekend.

Drai’s original, underground hideaway celebrated its 25th anniversary in ’22. Life is good for club founder Victor Drai and his son, Dustin, who runs ops these days.

The Hart festival

Hart, the A-list superstar and headlining stand-up, packed Resorts World Theatre on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s night. Brown was among such celebs as R&B star Anita Baker, actor Anthony Mackie (“Captain America: New World Order,” “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”), and ex-NBA star Paul Pierce.

I think I’ve already gone overkill with the expectation that Hart will perform multiple dates at Resorts World this year. I’ll just reinforce that expectation now.

To cap it off, Pitbull was booked specifically for the hotel’s exclusive VIP party at Resorts World Event Center.

This all reminds of a sensational New Year’s Eve at Stardust (site of today’s Resorts World) with Wayne Newton, in 1999. Back then, we were worried about Y2K, and also Mr. Las Vegas’ disquieting driving skills.

My, my, my Delilah

Ne-Yo hit the stage at the Wynn’s majestic supper club NYE party. He counted in the new year, as vocalists Savannah Lynx and Christina Amato performed through the night. I usually feel Delilah is a trip back in time. But the nightspot set up nicely for ‘23 as a premiere Vegas destination.

Adam’s Eve

David Perrico’s Pop Strings played MGM Grand’s New Year’s Eve celebration at the Grand Garden. Headliner Adam Lambert hopped up for “Auld Lang Syne.” Members of Pop Strings also play for the Perrico’s Raiders House Band.

The musicians and singers were running on about two hours of sleep Sunday, between playing and ending the MGM show and arrival at Allegiant Stadium. That game was an overtime experience for everybody.

Cool Hang Alert

Kicking off the ’23 with some classic Vegas. Elvis tribute artist Daniel Jenkins heads up “Impossible Dream” at Italian American Club Showroom on Wednesday. Doors at 6 p.m., buffet 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Go to IACVegas.com for details.

