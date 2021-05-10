MGM Resorts expected to return to paid parking, valet service

MGM Resorts International is reportedly planning to again charge for self parking at its Las Vegas resorts.

Cars line up to pay for parking at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars leave the MGM Grand self parking lot on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at the MGM Grand hotel-casino valet parking area in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. New, higher rates go into effect on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The company informed its employees via email Monday morning it will resume paid parking at all Las Vegas resorts, effective June 1, according to a copy of the email obtained by the Review-Journal.

On May 25, paid valet service returns to Bellagio, Aria, Vdara and MGM Grand. June 1, valet will return to Mirage, Park MGM, New York-New York, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

Nevada residents (with valid ID, natch) are free for the first three hours of self parking at MGM Resorts hotels. Free self parking also is offered to active military members through the M Life Rewards Military and Veterans Program. M Life Rewards Members with Pearl status or higher, and current M Life Rewards Mastercard holders, also are allowed to park for free.

Hotel officials have not yet responded to an e-mail for comment.

MGM Resorts hotels had not returned valet, but have offered no-cost self parking, after beginning its phased reopening of its properties in June.

