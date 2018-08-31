Monica Jackson leaves Fox 5: ‘I am ready to move forward’

Monica Jackson and her husband/manager, Delano, are planning to produce a Vegas-based TV show focusing on entertainment and celebs.

Monica Jackson’s 14 years on KVVU Fox 5 were capped by 15 (more) minutes of appreciation Friday morning.

The station celebrated Jackson’s tenure Las Vegas’s Fox affiliate with a warm sendoff to close the 7 a.m.-9 a.m. newscast. Jackson was joined by her co-anchor of nearly 13 years, Jason Feinberg, as she spent her final newscast at the station.

“I have discovered so many different things, not only about this community, and also lot about myself,” Jackson said during her farewell. “I have discovered a lot about the community, and a lot about myself. I am never afraid or ashamed to say I am a Christian and a God-fearing person, and when you talk the talk, you have to to walk the walk.”

Jackson especially praised Fox 5 Director of Marketing and Entertainment Programming Terri Peck for her avid dedication to community service. Jackson frequently led the station’s Surprise Squad, which performs good deeds throughout the valley. Jackson also participated in the annual Save Our Schools (S.O.S) program during her career at Fox 5.

On Wednesday, Jackson announced she was leaving the station effective Friday, when her current contract expired. Jackson is originally from Detroit and started her run at Fox 5 in 2004, after spending several years as a morning traffic anchor in Greensboro, N.C.

“I’m just so happy to be in a position where I recognize the blessings all around me,” Jackson said in a phone chat Wednesday after she issued her news release announcing her departure. “I appreciate everyone at the station. But I am ready to move forward.”

Weekend morning news anchor Alyssa Deitsch is currently in Jackson’s vacated morning weekday anchor slot. The station has not announced a permanent replacement or updated lineup for the More show in Jackson’s absence.

Jackson and her husband/manager, Delano, are planning to produce a Vegas-based TV show focusing on entertainment and celebs.

“There are many pieces to the puzzle,” Jackson said. “I’ll just say it’s coming, and I am getting investors together.” I asked Jackson if she could provide any details at all, Jackson chuckled and said, “Oh, yeah — I will be the host of the show.”

