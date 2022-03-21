57°F
Morrissey returns to Vegas in July; dates cut into possible Adele return

March 21, 2022 - 7:43 am
 
Morrissey plays a five-show series a series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace running from June 26-July 4. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Morrissey plays a five-show series a series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace running from June 26-July 4. (Monika Storlaska)

Morrissey is back for a summer series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” plays 8:30 p.m. July 1, 2, 6 and 8. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com/morrisseyvegas.

The British superstar most recently played an extended engagement at the Colosseum ending Sept. 5. As all bookings at Caesars relate to the sidetracked Adele residency, Morrissey’s show takes out about the first two weeks of July for the possible return of her show.

Morrissey’s show is to be an intimate, theatrical experience. In announcing his original set of dates in February 2020, the front man called it “a sure-to-be-life-changing experience.”

The Colosseum return is following a successful Broadway run at Lunt-Fontanne Theater. The Vegas show covers his early days up through his most recent release, “I Am Not A Dog On A Chain.”

A New York Times review from May 2018 extolled the Broadway show with, “(Morrissey) didn’t offer a radically scaled-down, quasi-confessional performance like ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ (even though, like Springsteen, he has written an autobiography, titled ‘Autobiography’). It was, instead, the kind of concert he has been playing on tour through the decades: loud, tuneful, impeccably sung and aimed toward the rafters. He brought his band (including his frequent songwriting collaborator, the guitarist Boz Boorer), a video screen, strobe lights and smoke.”

