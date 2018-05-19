Kats

Mr. Las Vegas cranks up the passion for Golden Knights

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2018 - 8:19 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2018 - 8:28 pm

In his 60 years as a Las Vegas resident, Wayne Newton has seen it all.

Or so he thought.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Newton said just before watching the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a Western Conference Final game Friday at T-Mobile Arena. “Everywhere I go, people are talking about this team. I never thought, in all the years I’ve lived in Las Vegas, we’d see an ice hockey team take over this city.”

Wearing a No. 17 Golden Knights home jersey with “NEWTON” stitched to the back, the Wayner had a blast in his first NHL game at T-Mobile Arena. He and his wife, Kathleen, ventured to the glass during warm-ups and waved at Golden Knights players, many of them nonplussed to see Mr. Las Vegas hanging around the ice.

Newton was interviewed by NBC Sports Radio and Hockey Night in Canada. He posed for pics with fans, team reps and (naturally) the mascot Chance the gila monster. Even fans wearing Jets jerseys had to stop and shake his hand and move in for selfies.

And, with NBC Sports Network broadcasting the moment live, Newton cranked the siren as the crowd of 18,000-plus shrieked and waved VGK rally towels.

Newton came away shaking his head, while noting the powerful role the team has played in the city’s recovery from the tragedy of Oct. 1.

“It’s been unbelievable, the timing of all this,” Newton said. “I’ve said, ever since we had the tragedy on October First, that if anything positive can come from that event, it is that the world can see the passion Las Vegas has. This has always been a very passionate community, and we’re seeing it with this team.”

A man and his Lambo

During a session with media at City National Arena on Friday morning, Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talked of what has become a fabled vehicle in the city: The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Convertible loaned to the team by Findlay Automotive Group’s Lamborghini Las Vegas.

Marchessault has become the Knights player assigned to the car, though he does not seem certain why. He has driven it to T-Mobile Arena before three playoff games games: Friday’s, Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Jose Sharks and Game 3 against the Jets. The team is now 3-0 when Marchessault drives the Lambo to T-Mobile.

Asked if other players wanted to drive the car, too, Marchessault said, “Some guys wanted to drive it. Obviously, I don’t mind if they want to do it. I’m a pretty generous guy.

Asked how long the car had been loaned to him, Marchessault said, “I don’t know. They drive it to my driveway in the morning. I take it to the game. Next morning, they come and get it.”

It was suggested the car was delivered each morning along with the daily newspaper.

“Not necessarily like that. The dealership wanted me to have it for a few days,” Marchessault said. “But there was an event yesterday (the unveiling of new clubs and restaurants at the Palms). They requested the car there. So that’s fine. I don’t need it, necessarily (laughs). I have two cars already. But it’s pretty fun to dress in a suit and go in a nice car like that and go to the game.”

Marchessault said his first car, when he played in the minors, was a Hyundai Elantra. He then traded up. “It was a Range Rover. I did a pretty good upgrade there (laughs). It was a big jump.”

Who sings?

Without tipping the hand too much here, the Golden Knights have been working on major stars to sing the national anthem at T-Mobile Arena for this year’s playoffs.

Three of the five members of the Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough — turned the crank to open the third period of Game 4 (Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson could not make it).

The Carrie Underwood saga notwithstanding, several headliners with Strip residencies have been attempting to adjust their schedules to appear at the arena. But in this series, Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson has handled all anthem duties.

Still, it is not a stretch to say that among entertainers in Vegas, that role has become a choice gig. Everyone wants a shot.

Aces land an ace

Away from the ice — and a team I’m eager to see in action, too — the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team has hired KLUC-FM, 98.5, morning host Chet Buchanan as its public-address announcer. Buchanan is a seasoned pro and host of myriad charity shows in VegasVille over the years.

Buchanan is especially well-known for the annual KLUC Toys for Tots holiday toy drive. And if you ever need someone to lead a live auction at halftime, Buchanan is your man.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights On Game Four Win Against Winnipeg
Golden Knights players react to their game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Tomas Nosek On First Playoff Goal
Golden Knights Forward Tomas Nosek talks about his first playoff goal.
Golden Knights On Game Three Against Winnipeg
The Golden Knights react to their game three win against Winnipeg at home.
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin On Preparing For Game Four
Golden Knights Forward Cody Eakin talks about preparation for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Talks About Eakin, Game Four Pressure
Gerard Gallant goes over the Golden Knights preparing for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Golden Edge: Knights, Fleury step up in Game 3
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill break down the Golden Knights 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, including a pair of big performances from Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' 4-2 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about 4-2 win in Game 3
Alex Tuch, Erik Haula and Marc-Andre Fleury talk about the Golden Knights' win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
James Neal talks after his 2-point performance in Game 3
James Neal talks about Game 3 in which he had a goal and an assist.
Golden Knights talk about what they're hoping for in Game 3
Ryan Reaves, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Brayden McNabb and Marc-Andre Fleury discuss what they learned from the first two games of the series as well as what they're hoping for in Game 3.
Golden Edge: Knights know they must start fast in Game 3
Zac Pacleb talked to the Golden Knights after they returned from Winnipeg ready for a quick start in Game 3.
Gerard Gallant talks after optional skate
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about his assessments from the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about Game 2 win
Jonathan Marchessault, Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal talk about the team's 3-1 win in Winnipeg
Gerard Gallant talks about his team's Game 2 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after the team's 3-1 win.
Golden Edge: Knights tie the series with a Game 2 win
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill recap the Golden Knights 3-1 win in Winnipeg.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Knights players discuss changes heading into game 2 against Winnipeg
Erik Haula, James Neal and Jonathan Marchessault discuss what changes need to happen in order for the Knights to tie the series with Winnipeg.
Gerard Gallant on game 2 against Winnipeg
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about what Knights need to improve on heading into game two against Winnipeg.
Gerard Gallant and Deryk Engelland talk about Game 1
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and defenseman Deryk Engelland discuss the Golden Knights' loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Golden Edge: Knights fall to the Jets in Game 1
Bryan Salmond, Adam Hill and Ed Graney discuss the Golden Knights flat start in the Western Conference Finals.
Winnipeg Jets On Game Seven Win Against Predators
The Winnipeg Jets react to their 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge: Knights Will Play Jets In Western Conference Finals
Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill goes over the Winnipeg Jets win over the Nashville Predators. The Golden Knights will now play the Jets in Winnipeg on Saturday.
Golden Edge: One-on-one With Bellemare
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Pierre-Edouard Bellemare about his favorite food and how to make it into the NHL.
Golden Edge: Knights waiting for conference finals opponent
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp break down the potential matchups for the Golden Knights in the conference finals.
Players talk about waiting for the Western Conference Finals
Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Shea Theodore discuss the upcoming Western Conference Finals.
Gerard Gallant talks about the Western Conference Finals
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the series between Winnipeg and Nashville as well as how his team is preparing for the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights Fans React To Team And The Arsenal
Golden Knights fans react to City National Arena's The Arsenal store and how the team has effected Vegas.
Golden Knights On What To Expect From Western Conference Finals
Golden Knights players talk about what to expect from the Western Conference finals and the playoffs.
Gallant Gallant On Playoff Schedule
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant goes over the playoff schedule ahead for the Knights.
George McPhee Talks About Golden Knights Success
George McPhee goes over the Golden Knights success during the NHL 2017-2018 season.
Golden Knights Watch Party Highlights
Golden Knights fans gather outside the T-Mobile arena to watch the Golden Knights play game six against the San Jose Sharks.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Entertainment
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like