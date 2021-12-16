Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years

Wayne Newton is coming back to the Strip for the first time since March 2020.

Wayne Newton speaks to the Review-Journal at his ranch in Rollins, Mont., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wayne Newton returns to Flamingo Las Vegas on Jan. 24. (Denise Truscello)

Mr. Las Vegas is back on the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 24.

Wayne Newton’s “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” is back Jan 24, running for select dates at Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret. Newton’s tickets start at $79, not including fees, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.caesars.com/shows. Shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Newton is onstage for four dates in January, and runs through the end of June.

The 79-year-old Newton has not performed in his adopted home town since March 2020. He was due back last October.

Newton cited chronic back pain from an injury and surgery late this summer. The Vegas legend underwent an operation on his back in August, after falling at his Montana ranch. His first show back was Saturday night at Robins Theatre in Warren, Ohio.

Newton had previously headlined at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. That venue was closed for all of its shows in May, but Newton was retained as a Caesars Entertainment headliner.

“Up Close and Personal” shows Newton in an intimate setting, interacting with the audience while performing some of his classics dating to “Danke Schoen” in 1963. He also takes part in an audience Q&A.

On Wednesday, Newton sent word of congratulations to his longtime friend and former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, for whom Las Vegas’ international airport has been named. The Clark County Commission’s unanimous decision to rename the former McCarran International Airport has gone into effect this week.

Newton and Reid joined forces to create the USO Lounge at then-McCarran. The rest stop for active-duty military personnel opened in August 2010. Of course, the main thoroughfare leading to Reid International is named for Newton.

“I want to congratulate my dear friend Harry Reid on the airport being official renamed Harry Reid International Airport,” Newton said. “Who would have thought, when we were just kids, that Harry Reid Airport would be on Wayne Newton Boulevard? Forever together, may God bless you this holiday season.”

