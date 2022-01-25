55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Kats

Mr. Las Vegas returns to Strip after nearly 2 years — PHOTOS

Mr. Las Vegas returns to Strip after nearly 2 years
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 12:25 am
 
Updated January 25, 2022 - 9:12 am
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas doesn’t do downtime too often. And Wayne Newton was finally back onstage, ending a 23-month pause, at the Flamingo on Monday night.

“Wayne: Up Close and Personal” is back, at Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret. Newton’s initial series at the theater runs for select dates through June. The Flamingo is where Newton actually began his showroom career in 1963.

As the 79-year-old Newton says, “It took me long enough to get back here, right? I’ve finally come full circle.”

MOST READ
1
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
2
Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom
Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom
3
Edens says Brightline high-speed rail project is ‘at the 1-yard-line’
Edens says Brightline high-speed rail project is ‘at the 1-yard-line’
4
Clark County reports 14,559 COVID-19 cases over weekend, 39 deaths
Clark County reports 14,559 COVID-19 cases over weekend, 39 deaths
5
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Amber Dixon (Vegas PBS)
Amber Dixon to anchor show on PBS
By / RJ

Former KSNV-News 3 sports anchor/reporter Amber Dixon will be the new host of of Nevada Week on Vegas PBS beginning next month, the station announced on Friday.