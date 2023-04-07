MSG Sphere developing show with Darren Aronofsky

According to sources familiar with The Sphere’s planning, the venue is moving ahead with plans for a tailor-made, theatrical production from the Oscar-nominated film director.

The MSG Sphere looks like a planet.

Ours, specifically.

That design should be optimized as venue is moving ahead with its plans for its tailor-made, theatrical production, reportedly to open in October. According to sources familiar with The Sphere’s planning, look for the title “Postcard From Earth,” from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

An announcement of these plans is expected this month. We’re also about overdue for specifics on the “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” launch, set for The Sphere’s opening in late September.

Known as one of the more adventurous directors in the business, Aronofsky directed “The Whale,” with Oscar winner Brendan Fraser in the title role. Aronofsky himself was nominated for Best Director for “Black Swan,” and his credits include “The Wrestler,” which produced Oscar-nominated performances by Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei.

The title “The Sphere Experience” is also being reviewed for Las Vegas production. That’s what this show is to be, running twice daily, about an hour long, and (ideally) driving thousands of people through the venue at less than $100 a pop.

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance (FITA) website production list.com, the plot summary: “An immersive and innovative exploration of planet Earth through the eyes of two human beings, Byron and Fang.”

The experience is not designed to compete with headlining superstars, production shows or sporting events in Las Vegas. The idea is to appeal to convention businesses and conferences, as part of an overall entertainment package for a Vegas experience.

A ‘bleau horizon

New Year’s Eve should bring quite the party on the Strip (scoop!). Word around the scene that Fontainebleau Las Vegas hopes to host a headliner that night in its new theater.

The venue is to seat somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,800-3,500, with a major star (if not a residency performer) premiering the new space.

That would mean the resort itself will be open, naturally, in time to usher in the New Year. The most optimistic plan is for some segments of Fontainebleau to be ready for November’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Fontainebleau has also secured superstar DJ Tiësto as a resident headliner for 2024. This ends the nightclub icon’s run with Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub. Resorts World President Scott Sibella confirmed the move via text Wednesday, “We had a good run. We still have 25 shows together, and we wish him the best next year.”

More will be revealed about Fontainebleau’s entertainment roster. A company rep said in a statement Wednesday, “We are in touch with a number of entertainers as Fontainebleau Development has a long and successful history of working with superstar performers. We look forward to announcing our live entertainment in the coming months.”

Watch this

We had a first look at the score of a Richard Oberacker-Robert Taylor original musical at the 17th anniversary of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s on Wednesday night. “The House on Watch Hill” premieres in October at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Main Street in the Arts District.

Majestic co-founder Troy Heard introduced the piece, “It’s Growing Up,” performed by the terrific Niki Scalera, backed by TCS co-founder Keith Thompson on piano.

The new musical is set in 1984, and “celebrates the misadventures of an oddball gang of 14-year-olds as they attempt to build the greatest neighborhood haunted house attraction in the history of forever.”

Oberacker describes the piece as “‘Stranger Things’ meets ‘The Breakfast Club.’” Oberacker and Taylor have premiered music from eight full productions at The Composers Showcase, and have also showcased their work “The Sandman” at Majestic Rep.

Remarkably, Heard had not attended a Composers Showcase nor had he met Thompson until Wednesday night. More evidence that there’s a lot of cool stuff to still unearth in these small hangs.

Cool Hang Alert

Ronnie Rose is back at the place where we met, many years ago, The Stirling Club at Turnberry Place, from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday. Rose is a Vegas lounge icon who knows how to move a crowd (emotionally, we mean). Dance, drink, dine in any configuration. Open to two types of guest: Members, and non-members. Call 702-732-9700 for reservations.

