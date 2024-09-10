Multiple Grammy-winning band sets 1st Las Vegas Strip residency

New Las Vegas show already has fans on their feet

Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

From left, Taboo, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas perform on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Black Eyed Peas are realizing a dream by playing on the Strip. They are now dreaming up a ground-breaking production, which is to take place at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live in the far-off year of 3008.

“Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience,” founding member will.i.am says in a news release. “We draw inspiration from Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology. We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play. I can’t wait for the world to see what we cook up in Las Vegas.”

“Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency” runs 15 dates, starting Feb. 15-22 and continuing in select dates in March and May. The dates are Feb. 15, 16, 19, 21, 22; March 21, 22, 26, 28, 29; and May 24, 25, 28, 30, 31.

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday at ticketmaster.com/BlackEyedPeasVegas.

Black Eyed Peas formed in Los Angeles in 1995. The trio of will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo are famous for redefining their sound and image. Fergie, who was a member during the height of their commercial success in the 2000s, is no longer with the band.

Black Eyed Peas have won six Grammys, sold 35 million albums, and 120 million singles. The Peas have charted with such releases as “Elephunk” (2003) and “The E.N.D.” Hit singles including “Where Is The Love?”, “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow” have made the Peas the second-best selling group of all time for downloaded tracks.

The band’s eighth studio album, “Translation,” has featured collaborations with top Lain artists and included chart-topper, “Ritmo” with J Balvin, accumulating a record-breaking 1 billion streams. Their 2022 single “Don’t You Worry,” featuring Shakira and David Guetta, was a global success, resonating with fans worldwide. Black Eyed Peas’ ninth studio album, “Elevation,” from 2022, features “Simply The Best” (with Anitta & El Alfa) and “Bailar Contigo” (with Daddy Yankee).

This past June, the band returned by contributing to “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,” the official motion picture soundtrack to the fourth installment of the “Bad Boys” series.

