Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows producer Ziggy Marley, left, and Kingsley Ben-Adir on the set of "Bob Marley: One Love." (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures via AP)

Ziggy Marley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bob Marley: One Love' in London, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Ziggy Marley is set to perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotel on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Giant Noise)

Before lighting up a phone chat with Ziggy Marley, the reggae hero asks, “What is the temperature in Las Vegas?”

“The forecast today, Sir, is 105,” I say on this day, which is June 17. “It is currently 97 degrees.”

“Ha-ha-ha!” Marley says. “And you don’t mind it?”

“No. Because when you get here, it might be the hottest day of the year,” I say. “Mid-July is often our hottest time. So be prepared for the 1-hundred-teens.”

“Whoooo!” Marley says. “The last time I was there, the wind was so hot! But we will be ready!”

We had the extended weather forecast almost exact. But Marley will be cool, at least in performance, inside at The Theater at Virgin Hotel on Wednesday night. The show is a stop on his “Circle of Peace” tour.

Be ready to spin and groove to past and current reggae classics, and the first live performance of Marley’s “Circle of Peace.” Grammy-nominated, psychedelic funk band Lettuce is the special guest.

Marley’s most recent Vegas headlining performance was in June 2019, at a windswept Mandalay Bay Beach on a bill with Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Mandalay Bay also figures into Marley’s long-term relationship with Las Vegas. Announced in April is Bob Marley Hope Road, opening late this year in the resort’s former Bayside Buffet Space.

Hope Road is yet another walk-around experience on the Strip, but this is dedicated to the enduring spirit of the reggae legend and Ziggy Marley’s father.

Along with his younger sister, Marley is co-producer and a creative visionary, with the formal description, “Enter a world where the heartbeat of one man unites all in celebration, as Bob Marley’s life and music unfolds around you in a lyrical tapestry of color and sound.”

The space is to be open seven days a week, with two different experiences.

Hope Road by Day is a walk-though, multisensory experience with digital and analog installations, musical and visual effects to bring Marley’s messages of truth, freedom and “one love” to the fore.

Hope Road by Night is an intimate, live show buoyed by Marley’s music, with a cast of performers “representing the kaleidoscope that is humanity.”

Hope Road is a sort of spiritual sibling of Carlos Santana’s Woodstock-infused production at nearby House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

I say to Marley that the project, especially those live shows, sounds different and exciting.

“We are excited, too. We talk about Vegas being different — this is perfect for Vegas,” Marley says. “It’s going to be different than just listening to Bob Marley’s music and looking at videos. You will experience the message in the music in a totally different way. I’m excited just to experience it myself, just because I like those types of things.”

Marley plans to drop into the Hope Road scene. Has he a schedule to join the party?

“No, no, no,” he says. “Only spontaneously.”

Marley is performing in the heat of a political campaign, of course. He can be seen as a “statement” artist. His 2012 release “Rebellion Rises” called for his legions to stand together in activism through love. The entertainment site Cryptic Rock gave the album a perfect 5-star review, saying, “Politically and socially relevant, Rebellion Rises is a war of music, creating peace with a purpose.”

But Marley is not pressing any specific political message.

“I don’t take any political sides, right? I believe in unity. I believe in justice, and I believe in peace,” the 55-year-old, Jamaican-born artist says. “I’m for what is right, for right things to be done. I bring a message of unification. If you can understand humanity, then you understand what I am trying to say.”

May We Recommend …

The “Showgirls” screenings at The Beverly Theater at 7 p.m. July 26, and 9 p.m. July 27. I have a dim memory of suggesting a public screening of the 1995 classic at The Beverly, and here it is, a year before the 30th anniversary. Let’s schedule something then, too. As Beverly Theater program director and arbiter of all things groovy Kip Kelly says, “You never need a reason to screen ‘Showgirls’ in this city.”

Thirty to 8

Vegas broadcast great Sherry Swensk celebrated her 30th year on KLAS Channel 8 on Friday. The crew surprised Swensk on-air with a cake. Swensk has covered eight implosions in her career, a beyond-respectable number.

One of her first assignments was the topping-off ceremony at the Stratosphere (known today as The Strat), with late resort icon Bob Stupak holding court. Swensk arrived on the KLAS helicopter.

Swensk says she thought she was on the “two-year-and-out” Las Vegas career path. “But somehow, Vegas grabbed hold of me and wouldn’t let go!”

Tease this …

A major NYE event announcement is in the offing. We’ll say it’s Strip-centric …

Cool Hang Alert

Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails’ fourth annual Battle of the Band kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Monday, continuing July 22, July 29 and Aug. 12. The series is spearheaded by Ben Carey, the venue’s resident performer, talent scout and former guitarist for Savage Garden and Lifehouse.

Each night four of 16 competing bands will each perform a 30-minute set for a panel of three local celebrity judges that rotate weekly. Contestants are judged on song choice, performance and crowd interaction. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a six-month residency at The Barbershop.

