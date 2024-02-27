‘Mustached’ U2 fans descend on final Sphere shows

U2 closes its series at the globe of grandeur in March. Forty performances in all.

Fans with fake mustaches honor U2 bassist Adam Clayton at the Sphere on Feb.18, 2024. (Ross Andrew Stewart)

The May 4, 1984 issue of the Review-Journal's On Stage magazine. From left: Harry Basil, Louie Anderson, Dice Clay, Paul Rodriguez, Blake Clark, Argus Hamilton, and Paul Rodriguez are shown on the Comedy Store at the Dunes' opening night. (Harry Basil)

U2's fill-in drummer, Bram van den Berg (fake mustache), is shown at the Sphere on Feb.18, 2024. (Ross Andrew Stewart)

When U2 launched its series at the Sphere, the band and venue promised a groundbreaking audio and visual experience.

They said nothing about fake mustaches.

But such facial accessorizing has surfaced, after bassist Adam Clayton showed up with a (real) mustache after holiday break.

Prior to the show Feb. 18, a fan under the X handle @atu2comSherry handed out fake mustaches to dozens of fans, as a way to pay homage to Clayton’s new look. Fill-in drummer Bram van den Berg took on the look for “Mysterious Ways.”

U2:UV Achtung Baby, Live at Sphere. XXXVI. 🥸 📸: Ross Stewart pic.twitter.com/P8XCdJBcns — U2 (@U2) February 20, 2024

The band also ran a highlight clip of fans wearing the mustaches. Most were in the GA section on house right, or where Clayton is usually set up.

U2 closes its series at the globe of grandeur next weekend. Forty performances in all. We’re trying to get back to bookend the series, having been blown away at the opener. Tickets are steep. Access is tight. It will be a … close shave.

Closing time at LF

Harry Basil books the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. He’s called his own number during the show’s final weekend March 28-31.

Basil, known as “The Movie Guy” in his stand-up act, co-headlines along with Ron Pearson, Dom Irrera and Mike Saccone with guest host Gary Cannon. Basil performs as such film figures as Rocky, Superman and Tony Montana of “Scarface.”

The club’s penultimate, pre-closing lineup is Jamie Kennedy, with special guests Angelo Tsarouchas and Joe Nipote. Kyle Anderson hosts.

Basil is also the club’s GM, working on behalf of comedy industry legend Jamie Masada. Laugh Factory opened its Trop location in 2012.

The hotel has run several comedy clubs over the years. Rodney Dangerfield opened Rodney’s Place at the famed Strip resort in 1984. Then the venue turned over to the Comedy Stop for 25 years, Bobby Slayton’s club for a brief time, and from 2010 to ’12 was home of the original Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club.

Basil is moving forward with great caution while surveying the VegasVille landscape. He’s not a reckless, Montana-type character in his business dealings with the familiar Laugh Factory brand. Suffice to say he is reviewing multiple options.

Basil is also approaching a personal milestone this May, 40 years since he opened the Comedy Store at The Dunes. His co-headliners: Louie Anderson, Argus Hamilton, Jim Carrey, Dice Clay, Blake Clark and Paul Rodriguez. All rose to fame from the new club at the Dunes.

The date of that opening, May 4, is also Basil’s 64th birthday. He plans to be at Laugh Factory in Covina, Calif., for that Cinco de Basil celebration.

More post-Trop plans

Producer David Saxe confirms Purple Reign is moving to his V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The show opens March 19, running 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

And! A tea of the read leaves — I mean, a read of the tea leaves — says “MJ Live” to Sahara. Details to follow.

Add MJ

A big show was left off the list of guests on the “Live With Kelly and Mark” tapings, which were to begin Monday morning and continue Tuesday at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

Fourteen cast members of “Michael Jackson One” are also performing, to be featured on the series airing next week. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos host at the venue for shows to air Tuesday through Friday.

Cool Hang Alert

A Las Vegas original, Renee Hale, celebrates her birthday and 55 years of entertaining in Vegas at Italian American Club Showroom at 6:30 p.m. (dinner), 8 p.m. (show) Tuesday. Casey Abrams (of Postmodern Jukebox) and Hale’s sister, Jodi Hale Fonfa, guest. John “JD” Drase is on the skins, and Derek Lowery on keys.

This group lets it fly, with stories (some tasty Elvis anecdotes), panache and grooving. Go to iacvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.