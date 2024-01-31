New Strip theater to host top-rated entertainment show

“Live With Kelly and Mark” is coming to BleauLive Theater in February.

Kelly Ripa, left, and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kelly Ripa, left, and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos are treading where Post Malone, Justin Timberlake and Paul Anka have performed.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” is coming to BleauLive Theater on Feb. 26-27. The hosts of the top-rated, syndicated entertainment show will welcome celebs and and musicians to a crowd the 3,800-capacity venue (fans can access free tickets at LiveWithKellyAndMark.com/Vegas).

“Live” is a consistently strong ratings draw. Its Dec. 15, holiday-themed telecast drew 2.48 million total viewers, an uptick from the prior year’s viewership of 2.46 million. That was the special’s most-watched episode since 2021, according to Nielsen figures.

The next week, Dec. 18-24, “Live” averaged 2.53 million total viewers and a household rating of 1.69, marking a seven-week high since Oct. 30.

Timberlake, with the legendary Anka as special guest, opened the venue with a VIP show on Dec. 14. Malone played the first two ticketed shows over New Year’s Eve weekend.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.