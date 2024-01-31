46°F
Kats

New Strip theater to host top-rated entertainment show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 6:45 am
 
Kelly Ripa, left, and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Kelly Ripa, left, and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos are treading where Post Malone, Justin Timberlake and Paul Anka have performed.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” is coming to BleauLive Theater on Feb. 26-27. The hosts of the top-rated, syndicated entertainment show will welcome celebs and and musicians to a crowd the 3,800-capacity venue (fans can access free tickets at LiveWithKellyAndMark.com/Vegas).

“Live” is a consistently strong ratings draw. Its Dec. 15, holiday-themed telecast drew 2.48 million total viewers, an uptick from the prior year’s viewership of 2.46 million. That was the special’s most-watched episode since 2021, according to Nielsen figures.

The next week, Dec. 18-24, “Live” averaged 2.53 million total viewers and a household rating of 1.69, marking a seven-week high since Oct. 30.

Timberlake, with the legendary Anka as special guest, opened the venue with a VIP show on Dec. 14. Malone played the first two ticketed shows over New Year’s Eve weekend.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

